Eyes down at home for charities with Barney Mac’s Bingo App

The Bingo App is now available to download free on Apple or Android.

It came from the depths of the lockdown crisis and has been two agonising years in the making, but now the Barney Mac Bingo app is well and truly up and running, and attracting thousands of players per week.

And not only is the home grown app – with the catchy title of The Bingo App (it does what is says on the tin!) – lots of fun, but it is raising thousands of euro too for local charities.

"This all started back when the first lockdowns hit, and people were stuck in their homes, and we wanted to be able to bring a bit if fun into their lives,” explains Brian McDonnell, who ran the sessions on a Monday night on Facebook live. “Customers loved it, and local businesses were great, supplying weekly prizes for people to win, and it honestly got everyone through some dark days.”

It did have its drawbacks thought, as Brian’s son Ben explains.

"Brian had the easy bit, doing all the chat, while my sister Fiona had all the bingo cards spread across her kitchen table, trying to keep up with people on Facebook,” says Ben, who works as an software designer. “But because of my job, I began to wonder if there was a way things could be simplified on an app, allowing more people to play online.”

Thus was the seed of The Bingo App planted, but if Ben thought he was making it simpler for the user, making it a reality was anything but!

“It took an awful lot longer than I thought – almost two years – and I had setbacks and hurdles every step of the way,” he laughs. “Getting the payment process to work was a nightmare – that took almost a year alone – as they automatically presume it is gambling, but for most people it is more social.”

But the Bingo App has now been up and running for a couple of months and is gaining popularity.

"It’s ticking along nicely and picking up, so we are raising a lot of money for Cystic Fibrosis, Drogheda Women’s Refuge, Drogheda Branch of the Wheelchair Association and the Boomerang Café, with the last game raising €600 for charity at the app,” explains Brian. “We also held a charity night in the pub, which Ollie Berrill always did when he was alive, so we kept that going, and got another €400 for Oliver Murphy at the IWA.”

The BIngo App is now available to download on Google Play and Apple, and after registering, you can start playing the game along with thousands others, not just in Drogheda but all over the country.

"We’re just in Ireland now, because of our licence, but anyone from all over Ireland can join in, and that mean’s thousands can join in the fun,” explains Ben. “And basically, the more people who play, the bigger the prize money is!”

The goal for the McDonnell clan is to get local and national GAA clubs involved, who can then raise money for teams and projects, from people playing along.

"If the clubs come on board, the Mammy and Daddies who have children playing – and their friends – can meet up and have a bottle of wine, or a few pints – and while they’re having a bit of craic, they can be supporting their local GAA club,” he says. “It is mostly Mammies to be honest, and we know they love to get away from their families for a while and have a laugh!”

The minimum prize money at the moment is €600, so it’s well worth joining in for just €2.50 a card.

“You have to buy at least four cards, but whatever you buy, can be saved in your Bingo Wallet and used for future games,” says Ben.

There is a big support network available for the players on social media, with all details of games, prize money, times and winners on Facebook.

"50 to 60% of the money that comes in will be put back into prizes, and with just 5% kept for expenses and fees etc, the rest will go to local charities,” he explains. “Local GAA clubs will become ‘charities’ for that purpose.”

The games are Wednesday nights, which gives people something to look forward to mid-week, with the next game Wednesday January 4th at 9pm.

"The game opens about 6pm so people can make sure they are in – as we all know, if you’re not in, you can’t win,” he says. “All the details of how to play and where the games are on, are explained in the app, or on Facebook.”

To play, download the app for free on Apple or Google called The Bingo App, or if you are a GAA club who would like to come on board, contact info@thebingoapp.com or through the Facebook page The Bingo App.