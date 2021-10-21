Extra time to honour a local hero

The deadline has been extended until Tuesday October 26th to nominate an unsung hero in our community, so hurry!

Behind every great group of volunteers there is a great volunteer leader, someone who provides volunteers with a positive experience; coordinates and organises voluntary work so that the right work is being done in the right place for our community; the listening ear for volunteers when they face challenges. Louth Volunteer Centre want to bring these local heroes out into the light and have just announced that they are once again accepting nominations for their Louth Volunteer Leader Awards.

Everyone who is nominated for an award will receive a thank you card and certificate and five nominees will be selected to receive the Louth Volunteer Leader of the Year Award, a beautiful piece commissioned from Sarah McKenna, a Ceramic artist based in Dundalk. The Louth Volunteer Centre team are also hoping, subject to restrictions, to hold a breakfast event on the 5th November to which nominees will be also be invited.

“Everyone knows someone who leads volunteers in their community, they just might not realise it,” said Gráinne Berrill, Manager of Louth Volunteer Centre. “It could be someone in your local club who always makes sure the stewards have a hot cup of tea when they come in from the cold, or who organises everyone to get out for the annual litter clean in your estate. We’d love for those people to be nominated for a Louth Volunteer Leader Award so that they can know that what they do is recognised and appreciated.”

This is the second year of the Louth Volunteer Leader awards, and last year’s deserving winner in the Drogheda area was popular volunteer Ann Shortt of Alzheimers Society Drogheda Branch.

There are five categories to choose from: Drogheda/South Louth, Mid Louth, Dundalk/North Louth, COVID19 Volunteer leadership (new) and Leading young volunteers (new).

The awards are sponsored by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Nominations are submitted through www.volunteerlouth.ie and the closing date for submission is midnight Tuesday October 26th. If you have any questions about the awards or want to find out more about volunteering in Louth contact the Louth Volunteer Centre team at 0419809008 or info@volunteerlouth.ie.