Extension to Laytown Garda station expected in new survey

The Garda Commissioner’s office has confirmed that the OPW have been asked to prepare proposals to extend the Laytown Garda Station following an assessment by the Garda Estate Management.

An implementation group has been established to develop new Drogheda and Laytown boundaries, something which has been warmly welcomed by local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd,

“This is very welcome news and comes on the back of my consistent calls for improved facilities for An Garda Siochana in East Meath,” said Deputy O’Dowd. “The current station is just not fit for purpose and the catchment area has obviously grown exponentially over the last number of decades, its well overdue that East Meath gets a revamped state of the art station to serve the area.

Separately the Commissioner’s office also confirmed to Deputy O’Dowd that an implementation group has been established to develop the new Drogheda and Laytown Sub District Boundaries, a move that will address, what he calls, ‘the ridiculous anomalies which currently exist’ and better serve the community.

“I would like to thank the Commissioner and his office for the continued engagement on these hugely significant issues,” he added. “I would also like to thank the serving AGS members in the area who continue to work tirelessly on behalf of our community.”