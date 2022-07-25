Extension of Boyne Greenway to Rathmullen Road moves a step closer

Being able to access the Boyne Greenway from the Rathmullen Road has moved a step closer following what is called a ‘Section 85 agreement’ between Meath County Council and Louth County Council.

“This agreement was necessary given its location on the county boundary, and essentially gives Meath County Council the go-ahead to construct the pathway/cycleway," explains Cllr James Byrne. “I have made numerous requests for information on commencement/completion dates for construction from both councils and no one seems to know but at least we are one major step closer to delivery”.

When built it will be a combined 3 metre wide, and 350 metre long, footpath-cycleway linking Riverbank and the Rathmullen Road with the Boyne Greenway.

Meanwhile in correspondence received from Meath County Council to local TD Fergus O’Dowd, he was told the application to An Bord Pleanala will be lodged next week.

But unfortunately there is no indication on when a decision will be made on the application,” said Fiona Fallon, Senior Executive Officer, Community Section, Meath County Council.

“However while waiting a decision, the procurement documents can be prepared and a preferred contractor identified. Work can only commence if An Bord Pleanala give permission for the project”.

“Subject to An Bord Pleanala approval, I would hope that works would commence before the end of this year and take two to three months to complete”.

Deputy O’Dowd also welcomed the latest development.

“This vital piece of local infrastructure was approved €145k under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme to assist with the costs in March 2021. The proposed project will see the construction of a new segregated path and cycleway with associated lighting linking the Rathmullen Road to the Boyne Greenway,” said Deputy O’Dowd. “I’m acutely aware that this area has seen very significant population growth and development over recent years and the creation of a safe walk and cycleway is vital to allow local residents and visitors to safely access the greenway.”