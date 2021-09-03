Expect delays: Collon road works to combat speeding

WORK on a new road surface scheme on the main N2 through Collon will commence on Monday, September 6th with the aim of making the village much safer for road users and pedestrians.

Calls have been made for safety measures for years and this will be the biggest project undertaken on the road in recent times.

A number of options were considered by Louth County Council in association with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, who had to agree to the proposals.

Locals have been intrigued by the hundreds of markings dotted around the road in preparation for the project.

A number of signs have been erected warning motorists to expect delays due to the roadworks.

The scheme will centre on kerbing and junctions.The kerbs will be extended out to narrow the road, thus encouraging road users to reduce speed through the village. Council officials told Thursday’s Ardee Municipal Meeting that they hope drivers will now “ease off on their speed” when travelling through the Mid Louth beauty spot.

One of the other major jobs will be at the notorious Drogheda St/Kells Road and N2 junction. The aim will be to end the ‘sweeping turn’ at the location and make the crossing more regular. “It’s about narrowing the road and reducing the wider turns. It’s a good design,” officials said.

The council were keen for even more measures, including a controlled pedestrian crossing. However, it is likely to be next year when that can be done, although all the ducting needed for its installation will be done during the course of this project.

Councillors warmly welcomed the news after years of pressing for works.

“Safety measures have been needed for a long time and it is great to see works starting at last,” Cllr Dolores Minogue stated.

Cllr John Sheridan thanked the council for engaging with a local group on the issue and said it was appreciated by the community.