Exhibition of Chernobyl disaster

Local missionary, Isabel Sanroma is planning a moving exhibition depicting the impact of the Chernobyl disaster.

Drawn 26 years ago, in 1996, Isabel is hoping to display art from the children of the Chernobyl disaster. These pictures show the happiness the children once experienced before the explosion at the nuclear power plant, compared with the lives they were forced to endure afterwards.

Each picture has the name of the child who drew it, allowing the viewer to connect with the child and bring the realities to life.

Isabel, gifted these pictures upon leaving the school in 1996 for her acts of kindness towards the children, said, “who’d have known after all this time how profound these pictures would be now.”

A particular picture that Isabel said she connected with and will be on display, is a drawing of a cat. Reminiscent of the tragedies of today, the cat represents all the animals left behind when people had to evacuate their homes and take only what they could.

She said the cats eyes leave a harrowing feeling and its as though the cat is watching you and following you wherever you go.

Altogether there are about 20 drawn pictures that are set to be displayed at the unknown location, and Isabel plans to be present at the exhibition to tell each of their stories.

When Isabel returned to Drogheda in 1996 she asked a friend if he would frame each drawing. Afterwards she put them up in her attic, forgetting they were there – until recently when having work done, she asked the worker if he would get the boxes down from storage, and low and behold, she rediscovered the drawings.

Beside these drawings, Isabel will also display photographs taken by a local photographer from Ukraine, which were previously on exhibition in the Westcourt Hotel in 1996.

These pictures depict the realities of the time, with ruins and houses and most prominent of all are the pictures of the children wearing the Chernobyl necklace, a term referring to the bandages around the children’s necks due to the rise of thyroid cancer from the radiation.

Also on display will be a fire hat gifted to Isabel, from the Belarus Fire Department, and was later gifted to the Drogheda Fire Brigade.

As everyone knows, History repeats itself.

Isabel’s story consists of travelling to Minsk to visit the children in the Novinki Institute, bearing gifts for over 240 children and adult staff.

Travelling in a group of eight, all from Drogheda, the goal was to increase cooperation between Belarus and Ireland.

Those that embarked on the journey were described as great ambassadors for Drogheda by Isabel.

Due to a language barrier, interactions were primarily made through music and play.

The Drogheda crowd replanted gardens, marking the centrepiece of the Novinki Institution.

Leaving Minsk after three days, 10 members of the group travelled south and into Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone. In the city of Gummel the group visited cancer patients being cared for by the hospice movement whose main requirements and requests were for simply medicines such as painkillers and anti-sickness remedies to combat chemotherapy sickness.

Fresh needles and syringes were also in short supply.