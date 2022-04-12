Louth

Exhibition of Chernobyl disaster

Each picture has the name of the child who drew the picture, allowing the viewer to connect with the child and bringing the realities to life Expand
Also on display will be a fire hat gifted to Isabel, from the Belarus Fire Department, and was later gifted to the Drogheda Fire Brigade. Expand

Niamh McGovern

Local missionary, Isabel Sanroma is planning a moving exhibition depicting the impact of the Chernobyl disaster.

Drawn 26 years ago, in 1996, Isabel is hoping to display art from the children of the Chernobyl disaster. These pictures show the happiness the children once experienced before the explosion at the nuclear power plant, compared with the lives they were forced to endure afterwards. 

