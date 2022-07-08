Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Every family needs to have the talk’ on climate change, says Councillor

Solar panels installed at Dundalk Town Hall as part of climate action goals Expand
Expand

Close

Solar panels installed at Dundalk Town Hall as part of climate action goals

Solar panels installed at Dundalk Town Hall as part of climate action goals

/

Solar panels installed at Dundalk Town Hall as part of climate action goals

argus

Olivia Ryan

Louth County Council have appointed a new Climate Action Co-Ordinator, who will lead the drive for climate action goals to be met across the county, a meeting of Dundalk Municipal District Committee heard.

Rory Sheehan met with councillors at the meeting to speak about his role. He detailed the Climate Action Plan for Louth, which runs from 2019 to 2024, with 39 individuals actions. He said that key to this was the goal for net zero emissions by 2050.

Privacy