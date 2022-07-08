‘Every family needs to have the talk’ on climate change, says Councillor

Louth County Council have appointed a new Climate Action Co-Ordinator, who will lead the drive for climate action goals to be met across the county, a meeting of Dundalk Municipal District Committee heard.

Rory Sheehan met with councillors at the meeting to speak about his role. He detailed the Climate Action Plan for Louth, which runs from 2019 to 2024, with 39 individuals actions. He said that key to this was the goal for net zero emissions by 2050.

Locally, he confirmed that the Dundalk-Blackrock area will be included in the Climate Action Plan, but the aim was to “decarbonise” the whole county.

He added that very few local authorities had appointed someone to his role, and described Louth as “forward looking” in appointing a Climate Action Co-Ordinator.

A 25 strong team of staff from across all sections of the local authority has also been nominated and trained to participate on the Climate Action team.

Cllr Maeve Yore asked if public lighting was included in the plan, and asked what are the solutions to providing it.

Cllr. Emma Coffey also raised public lighting, saying that the council are in the process of changing public lighting, but added that in new estates the costs can be high.

She added that there was a public lighting pilot scheme running in Blackrock.

Cllr. Tomas Sharkey welcomed the climate action plan, saying that it “ needed to be in every family’s toolkit, a discussion on how we are going to reduce our carbon footprint.”

"Every family needs to have that talk,” added Cllr. Sharkey.

In response, Rory Sheehan added that public lighting was not seen as high energy usage.

He explained that an analysis is going to take place of where the major emissions are coming from in the county, and he was “keen that these results be relayed in ways that people can relate to.

Cllr. Antoin Watters said that rural areas also needed to be included in future climate action planning. He said that as a driver of an electric vehicle, there was a real shortage of EV chargers in north Louth, with none at all in the village of Omeath.

Cllr. John Reilly said that solar panels were a very useful way of generating electricity, and that it would be better if this power generated could then be sold back to providers nationally.

Rory added that steps are being made nationally in this regard, and he understood that the first electrical provider had just started the ;process of accepting electricity generated.