Events to try before Louth’s Heritage Week 2023 draws to a close

There are still lots of events for all the family taking place in Louth as Heritage Week 2023 continues.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Living Heritage’ which is defined as the practices, knowledge and skills that have been passed from one generation to the next, and are still in use today.

North Louth

WORL HERITAGE WEEK AND WATER HERITAGE DAY IN GREENORE

Cooley Community Alert and its Peninsula Marine group are partnering with An Taisce and Clean Coasts to mark World Heritage Week and in particular Water Heritage day on Sunday August 20 in Greenore.

Long service volunteer Peter Larkin will be sharing stories on his time with the coastguard, alongside others discussing water safety, bio diversity and the amazing links between Greenore and the world famous pirate radio ships like Radio Caroline.

Engaging interactive activities will cover topics including tides, marine biodiversity, water quality, marine litter, and people will be encouraged to participate in a short beach clean.

You may be familiar with beach cleans, but why is the litter there, who dropped it? Why has it washed into that beach you know so well and love to walk on? What effect does it have – on us, on the local ecosystem? For a special family-friendly session, Clean Coasts officer Aidan Gray, will guide us through several topics like tides, marine litter identification, pollution and biodiversity.

An Taisce has some fun activities planned for all ages and beach cleaning equipment will be available to help tidy and keep this area at its amazing standards.

Local GAA club Cooley Kickhams will be attending with its members and we would encourage as many people across the area to come along.

The day will start at 9am with a short beach clean by divers before they set off to do a sea search dive at a local wreck off Greenore.

There will be a beach clean by all in community involving local sports clubs, businesses etc at 1pm.

Guest speakers including members of the local coast guard and local historians will talk about the history of Greenore port and its links to famous pirate radio ships such as Radio Caroline.

The findings of the sea search will be submitted to National Biodiversity project.

For information please contact Cooley Community alert on Facebook or 0877068623.

CARLINGFORD HERITAGE

Learn more about the fascinating history of Carlingford with free town and castle tours led by experienced guides. For times see www.carlingfordheritagecentre.com

For anyone interested in discovering their family history, there’s an evening of local genealogy in Carlingford Heritage Centre on Thursday August 17 at 7.30pm with speakers Dr Annaleigh Margey and local historian Peter McGuigan, Peter has compiled a huge amount of research on Omeath families and there will also be a display of some Carlingford family trees.

In A Window to the Past on Friday at 7.30pm, Brian McDonald from Armagh will read from letters by Michael Haughey, who was born in Armaghbreague in 1820, to his daughter Allie who emigrated to America in 1881. The letters give a snapshot of what life was like in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

LOUTH LUGHNASA FESTIVAL IN MULLAGHBOUY

The Louth Lughnasa Festival organised by Cooley Connect Well continues with a hill walk on Friday August 18. Led by Derek Walkers, the 9km walk in the Cooley mounains will explore the tradition of Booleying and the area's stone heritage. Departing Mullaghbouy Community Centre 9am.

A Celebration of Living Heritage takes place Mullaghbuoy Hall from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday August 19, with demonstrations of traditional skills including bread and butter making, basket weaving. as well as recollections, exhibitions, music and dance.

There will be a presentation on Stone Heritage of the Cooley Mountains Survey Project, which was funded by the Heritage Council at 2pm, followed by the screening of a film, The Mountains Of Cooley, Stone Heritage Placenames and Old Mountain Roads at 3pm. Seamus Murphy will give a talk entitled ‘Baskets of Hope’ on the tradition of women carrying goods.

The day will end with a ceili, with music by the Temple House Duo Ceili Band and sets called by Padraig McEneaney, and supper in Mullaghbuoy Hall. On Saturday August 19, walkers can explore the heritage of the Ravensdale mountains at Lisnachiggle, from the Bronze age to Booleying in a 5km at 11am.

The tradition of story telling and craic of house ceiling will be recalled when Seeamus Murphy visits Glenmore that evening at 7pm for a free family-friendly event. The Lughnasa festival will close on Sunday August 20 with Stephanie O’Hanlon leading a remembrance of harvest and circle dancing in Ravensdale Hall at 2.30pm. For more information and booking email: cooleyconnectwellbeing@gmail.com phone: 0833924117.

Dundalk

HERITAGE SONGS AND POEMS

A novel event takes place in the County Library in Dundalk on Friday August 18 at 11am when the resident Poetry Reading Group states a concert of heritage, songs, poetry and music..Those taking part are; Irene Barr, Ben Moroney, Mary Reilly, Paddy Bermingham, Noel Sharkey and Pat McKenna. Free admission.

SEEK WALKING TOUR

Discover the stories behind Dundalk’s amazing murals with the SEEK walking tour on Sunday August 20 at 3pm.. The 90 minute tour explains the background to the murals that tell Dundalk’s history and the techniques used by the artists.

GAOL TOURS

Discover the history of Dundalk’s Gaol with afternoon tours tours in the Oriel Centre on Friday August 18 and also Saturday August 19. There will also be a historical tour and talk incorporated into the Seisuin summer performance on Thursday August 17. Booking for tour only at History@orielcentre.ie and for show and talk/tour at Events@orielcentre.ie

Mid-Louth

WALKING TOUR OF ARDEE

Join tour leaders John Rafferty and Seamus Roe for a walking tour of Ardee on Sunday August 20. The tour will include Old St Mary’s Church ,including the interior attributed to Thomas Duff, the Irish Volunteer Memorial commemorating Patrick Tierney and Sean Carroll, St Mary’s graveyard and Chantry College and Cappocksgreen (part of the townwall). The walk will start at 2.30pm at the Old St Mary’s Church, John Street.

BALTARY WALK

Louth Nature Trust are inviting people to go on a walk in the dunes at Baltray on Saturday August 19 at 4.30pm to learn more about the ecology, birds, plants, habitats of the area.

ROKEBY HALL TOURS

Enjoy a tour of Rokeby Hall and Gardens, Grangebellew. The Neoclassical country house built was in 1786 for Richard Robinson, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of the Church of Ireland. Rokeby was initially designed by Thomas Cooley, but the construction and final detailing were executed by renowned Irish architect Francis Johnston. Rokeby is an elegant building with beautiful exterior and interior detailing which remains largely unchanged to this day. The house is complemented by a magnificent Victorian conservatory which underwent an award-winning restoration in 2012/13.

Guided tours of the house will be run daily at 10am, 11am, 12noon, and 1pm until Sunday, August 20. Tours cost €10 for adults and €5 for children and students. Booking is not required but is advisable, especially for Saturdays and Sundays. Tours may be booked by emailing info@rokeby.ie

MELLIFONT TOURS

Learn about the history of the first Cistercian Abbey in Ireland founded by St. Malachy of Armagh in 1142 on free tours led by guides in 12th century style dress. Tours take place on Sunday, August 20, from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Visitors will also get the opportunity to paint their own medieval tile. Places are limited and must be booked ahead of time by emailling mellifontabbey@opw.ie.

WHALE WATCHING

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group are inviting people to join Whale Watch Ireland 2023 on Saturday August 19, between 2.pm and 4.pm. Breffni Martin leads the Louth event at Port Oriel Upper Car Park, Clogherhead.

Drogheda

MUSEUM OPEN DAY

Drogheda Museum Open Day on Sunday, August 20, from 1pm to 5pm is an opportunity to explore the town’s history and culture while taking in the beautiful views from Millmount Tower. There will be free tours of both the museum and tower as well as craft demonstrations by local craftspeople, a display by Drogheda Men’s Shed and drop-in Brixx Club workshops for children.

BEAULIEU HOUSE AND GARDEN

Discover the history of Beaulieu House, considered Ireland’s most important surviving 17th century house, which has passed down the generations from mother daughter. Overlooking the Boyne Estuary, the delightful gardens contain some surprises. House tours run until Sunday, August 20, 1pm - 3pm daily. The garden is also open for self-guided visits with no booking necessary (free but donation accepted).

PERSPECTIVES AT DROICHEAD ARTS CENTRE

Upstate Theatre are presenting an evening on August 17 with guest speakers talking about the built heritage of Drogheda through the prism of their experience and expertise Speakers will include: architect Grainne Shaffrey wo will review and share her findings on the Drogheda Town Centre Urban Design Framework, which she originally devised for Louth County Council in 2014. Alison Harvey of the Heritage Council will share her experience of town regeneration through heritage-led processes. Artist and model maker, Nathan Wheeler will speak to his involvement in the national campaign against the blight of dereliction in towns and villages

LEGO INTERACTIVE WORKSHOP

Families are invited to build the Drogheda they would like at a fun workshops in the Droichead Arts Centre on Saturday, August 19, from 11am to 4pm.

Professional LEGO® Brick Artist Jessica Farrell, and the Museum of Childhood Ireland, are presenting the workshop to explore Drogheda’s built heritage. All materials are provided. Suitible for ages 8+ Booking is highly recommended. Further information 0419844227 or admin@upstate.ie

TOWNLEY HALL

Stately Townley Hall is throwing open its doors on Saturday August 19 from 10am to 2pm. Learn about the history of the house and also find out about Francis Johnston architect, who also designed the GPO in an exhibition about his works. Wander through the Arboreteum and enjoy a visit to the Walled Garden.