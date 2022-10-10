Events at Dundalk Library

There's a busy programme of talks at Dundalk branch library over the coming weeks

Dundalk Library has an interesting programme of events over the coming weeks.

First off, to Maeve Montgomery from the Alzheimer Society of Ireland will provide information on the different types of dementia, the signs & symptoms associated with the onset of dementia, risk factors, brain health and the work carried out by the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. This event takes place on Wednesday October 12 at 3pm.

There’s no booking required for this event which will also be streamed online via Crowdcast at www.crowdcast.io/louthlibraryservice This is a Healthy Ireland event.

To celebrate Bioeconomy Week Ireland Paul MacArtain, Senior Research Fellow, Dundalk Institute of Technology will give a talk on Irish seaweed on Tuesday October 18 at 2:30pm.

The Marine algae industry is worth $14billion globally and food ingredients and industrial products are reliant on the polysaccharides extracted from marine algae.

Seaweed has been harvested in Ireland for industrial purposes since the 1940s with the establishment of Alginate Industries (Ireland) in 1947. Irish seaweeds range from industrially harvested brown seaweeds to delicate and nutritious red seaweeds. Higher value added products extracted from seaweeds have many applications from animal feeds to medicines. .

It’s World Menopause Day on Tuesday October 18 and this will be marked with a talk in the library at 6.30pm.

The menopause can be a time of upheaval for many women, with many symptoms from hot flushes and mood swings to weight gain, sometimes starting years beforehand. Find out how to know if you are in the menopause or peri-menopause and what you can do naturally to smooth your transition as much as possible. Learn what aspects of health to prioritise during and post-menopause and how to keep yourself looking and feeling your best.

To book a place at either of these talks, email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie