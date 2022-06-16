Evening of gratitude from Seamus Kirk to loyal supporters

Senator Erin McGreenhan, MC Tomas O'hEochaidh and Mayor of Drogheda James Byrne were at the appreciation evening for Seamus Kirk at Muldoon's of Ardee.

A very enjoyable evening with friends and supporters was organised by Séamus Kirk in Muldoon's of Ardee recently, to say a big thank you to those with whom he has worked over this lengthy career in politics.

Many stories and anecdotes were relayed and no doubt embellished in the recall while refreshments were partaken by those in attendance!

Tomás Ó hEochaidh was MC for the occasion and he outlined Séamus's life-story and long successful career in politics.

He included his achievement as Minister of State in establishment of An Bord Glas, now Bord Bia during their working , and his term as Ceann Comhairle. Pádraig Valelly, his long-standing Personal Assistant outlined several items of interest during their official engagements and Senator Erin mcGreehan recalled the support and encouragement she received from Séamus since her elevation to the Seanad.

Mayor of Drogheda James Byrne thanked him for his service to the Constituency and for the many acts of help and kindness to people during his time in office.

Séamus then in turn thanked his numerous supporters over the years and all those he could rely on to help in canvassing and provided timely advice when needed.

He said he remains committed to Fianna Fáil and to the community and will always be available to assist in whatever way he can. He urged those present to continue to engage and all past members to re-engage in whatever manner possible. He paid a special tribute to his wife Mary and long-time secretary Dympna.for all their support and shared hard work during his long career.