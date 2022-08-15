Eve McCrystal and Katie George Dunlevy solo to victory in Paracyling World Championships

It was another golden moment for north Louth cyclist Eve McCrystal and her tandem partner Katie George Dunlevy as they won their sixth World Championship on Sunday.

The double Paralympic gold medallists soloed to victory in the road race at the Para-cycling Road World Championships in Canada.

The incredible success followed their silver medal win in the time trial on Friday last, adding to the silver they won at last year’s World Championships.

The pair completed the 28.4km distance in a time of 40:46.74, 49.53 seconds down on gold medal winners Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl from Great Britain.

The duo showed their strength once again in the tandem event on Sunday, managing to hold their lead after launching an attack on the climb with one and a half laps to go.

"It was a nice course; it was the same as the time trial, we just had an extra hill in it," said a delighted Eve.

"It was a challenging enough course, but it was nice and flowy. We got away mid-race with the British team; we’ve been beaten before in a sprint with them so we just couldn’t take them to the line.”

She told RTE: "We discussed tactics and we went on the climb of the second last lap, and we rode to the rainbow jersey which was great."

A thrilled Katie George said she was “absolutely over the moon” with their success.

" It's our sixth World Championship medal and it's as special as the first. We lost the titles last year so it's great to that back to bring to Ireland.”

It has been an incredible two weeks for the para team, as they celebrated an overall win at the UCI Paracycling World Cup in Quebec, Canada.

The powerhouse duo have been a team for almost a decade, and may yet have their sights set on the Paris 2024 games.