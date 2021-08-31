Eve adds Gold to her Silver as her partnership with Katie-George retains Paralympic title won in Rio

Katie-George Dunlevy and Dundalk cyclist Eve McCrystal have won Ireland's third gold this morning at the Paralympics after obliterating the field in the women's B time trial.
Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal picked up their second medal od the Tokyo Paralympics at the Fuji International Speedway in Tokyo today.
The Irish duo won the Women's B time trial with a time of 47:32.07 to add to their B 3000m individual silver that they won at the weekend. The victory means the tandem pair retain the title they won in Rio five years ago.
They finished well clear of Britain's Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall, who were second in a time of 48:32.06.
The Irish winners reversed placing with Fachie and Hall from the B 3000m individual pursuit on Saturday.