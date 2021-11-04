Eva McEvoy and the trapped hound of South Quay

December 1965

Sitting up in bed. reading a ghost story at two o’clock on Wednesday morning, Miss Eva McEvoy of Shop St. heard the pathetic wailing of a dog. Quickly donning her clothes, she went out into the frosty night, and down the Quay by the cold waters of the Boyne. Following the sounds of the wailing she then crossed over to South Quay, and spied the source of the mystery. It was a large black and white dog which had got wedged in a sewer pipe, which jutted out about 12 inches above the level of the water.

Realizing that she would be unable to rescue the distressed animal herself, Miss McEvoy called in the assistance of the Gardai and within minutes there were five Gardai to the rescue. Taking off the rope from a life jacket they tied it round a basket and tried to entice the still wailing dog to clamber into it. All their efforts were in vain. The frightened animal would not budge

Then the Fire Brigade were called to the scene. They came rushing to the river bank, where their years of experience at rescue work soon brought results. Lowering a grappling hook and rope they pulled the dog to safety, and wrapped it in a towel and dressing gown which Miss McEvoy had brought with her for that purpose.

This, however, didn’t end Miss McEvoy’s Good Samaritan work, as she decided then to bring the dog to the warmth of her home, and then set to making hot drinks for the very cold rescuers. The dog, now feeling much better, is still with Miss McEvoy, waiting to be claimed.

James was father-in-law of famed Dan O’Neill

October 1971

Mr. James Vincent Callan Drumconrath, who has died at the age of 64, was a well-known businessmon and farmer and a life-long follower of Gaelic football. In 1963 seven of his eight sons were on the St. Peters, Drumconrath, team which won the Meath junior championship. One of his sons, Tony, played for the Meath minor squad this year while two other sons, John and Nicholas, also played for Meath. A son-in-law, Danno O’Neill, a former member of the Gardai in Drogheda, who is now Development Officer of the Western Region Tourist Organisation in Galway, was a regular player for the ‘Wee’ County when stationed at the Boyneside.

Mr. Callan is survived by his widow, Mrs. Mary Callan; his sons John, Patrick, Noel, Nicholas Brendan, Finian, Kevin and Tony, and daughters, Mrs. D. O’Neill and Mrs. Peter Kaley, as well as by his brother, John, and sister Mary, in the U.S., both of whom travelled from the States to attend the funeral, as did his daughter Maura, wife of Major Peter Kaley, Professor of Military Science in Utah

Patrick Branigan was a top solicitor

October 1971

Mr. Patrick J. Branigan, Battery Road, Longford, who has died was one of the most prominent and popular solicitors in the midlands where he had practised since 1931. The deceased gentleman was a member of an old and highly esteemed Drogheda family. Born in February, 1892, he displayed more than ordinary intelligence at on early age. Educated in the local Christian Brothers’ School, he came first in his class in both 1905 and 1906, winning a £5 prirequite an amount of money in those days—plus a medal. One of his great regrets was that the latter was never presented to him.

On leaving school he spent some time as a clerk with the Laurence Street firm of Smyth and Sons moving later To Messrs Tallon and Co., West Street. It was with this firm that he qualified as a solicitor and in 1931 he joined the staff of Messrs T. W. Delaney and Co., solicitors, Longford.

He would eventually take over the firm himself. A man possessed of a great sense of humour, his Drogheda friends of his youth still recall the pranks he played on them ond others. A devoted family man he was the father of six sons and five daughters by whom he is survived. He is also survived by four brothers, Messrs Laurence Vincent, Peter and Paul.

Top honours in Socal and Economic Studies

October 1971

The results of the examination for the diploma in Social and Economic Studies, just issued, makes good news for the candidates from Drogheda Technical School who sat for the test as of the 14 who participated all were successful and 10 secured honours.

The successful students are:— Sr. Patricia O’Connor, Sr. Sheila M., Devane, Sr. M. Delia Strada Breslin and Sr. Brigid Swan of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Mrs. Maeve Healy, Ballymakenny Road, Mrs. Marie Therese Murphy, 20 Forest Hill, Mrs. Rita Gavin, Beamore Road, Mrs. Lilian O’Kane, Dublin Road. Miss Brenda O’Dowd, 35 North Strand, Mr. John McGrane, Cloghcrhead, Mr. Kevin O’Carroll, An Grianan, Termonfeckin, Mr. Finbar Coyle, 64 Bothar Brugha, and Sergeants John S, Faughnan and Donal Cahill, Gardai Station, Drogheda.

Congratulations go to these students, to their lecturers, and to the Drogheda Vocational Education Committee.

The diploma will be conferred by University College, Dublin, at a ceremony to be held at the school later in the year

Gift service at St Mary’s, Julianstown

July 1965

A representative gathering mends and visitors attended a special Gift Day Service in St. Mary’s Church, Julianstown, on Sunday last at which the Primate, his Grace the most Rev. James McCann, Ph.D., D.D., Archbishop of Armagh, was the preacher. During the course of his sermon his Grace referred to the antiquity of the site of St. Mary’s Church and mentioned that a House of Worship had been in existence there since the twelfth century. Patrons of the parish in the early days included Hugh De Lacy and the Earls of Drogheda. of about 170 parishioners.

In the centuries since other families have succeeded to the heritage of service, and amongst the more recent of these were the Osborne family of Dardistown Castle, and his Grace particularly referred to the magnificent services rendered by Colonel Pepper of Ballygarth Castle, Julianstown.

His Grace circulated amongst the guests reviving many old friendships with people who recalled the period during which Dr. McCann was Rector of St. Mary’s, Drogheda.

On view at the Church were some old prints of the earlier Church building and of the Rectory. In addition, a brief history of the parish which had been compiled by the Rev. Canon T. J. Johnston, M.A.B.D., was handed to the congregation. The Rectory, looking spic and span after its recent renovation, was very much admired, and as the guests circulated through the spacious rooms many comments of approval were heard. The offerings, which were extremely generous, go to the Rectory Repair Fund, and are a very welcome contribution to help to meet the indebtedness of the parish.

The Roctor and Mrs. E. F. Forrest wish to avail of the opportunity of thanking the ladies of the parish who provided and served the tea also those who helped in the organisation of the function, and a further “thank you” to those Drogheda traders who were most helpful and generous in contributing cakes, etc.

Third Order of Sr Francis

October 1971

MEMBERS of the Drogheda Fraternity of the Third Order of St. Francis will gather in the local Franciscan Church next Tuesday to offer the Sacrifice of the Mass in honour of the 750th anniversary of the founding of the Third Order by the great saint himself.

The Drogheda Fraternity has almost 900 active tertiaries, men and women, from all walks of life, drawing inspiration, as so many . famous people have before them, from the Franciscan Vision of Life.

Tertarics of St. Francis have, down through the years been active in the voluntary organisations in the town, and have given of their free time and their talents. The Drogheda Fraternity is actively associated with the local branch of the Wheelchair Association, and assist the Association in the organisation of monthly socials, a Christmas dinner, crafts night, etc., for disabled people.

Big year ahead for rowing club

October 1971

NEXT YEAR will be a crucial one for the old established Drogheda R.G., as money will have to be found for the building of a clubhouse. This was stated by Mr. Conor J. Lynch, hon. secretary, in his report to the annual meeting in the Blessed Oliver Boys’ Club on Monday. He added that if ladies were going to be a permanent part of the rowing scene—the club had a ladies’ four this year—accomodation would have to be provided for them.

In his review of the year, Mr. Lynch said that the first solid thing done by the committee was the purchasing of a clinker four boat from Neptune R.C. for £90 as this left the club in the happy position of having two boats for members. Through the good offices of their captain, Mr. Gerard Daly, who had many friends in U.C.D., they had got the loan of a training pair which had been a great help.

Mr. Lynch paid tribute to the work done by Mr. Daly after he had succeeded Mr. George Durnin as captain. The latter had been elected at last year’s annual meeting but through circumstances beyond his control had been unable to perform his duties.

Said Mr. Lynch: Gerard has been an inspiration to all who worked with him on the committee, and crews can count themselves, very lucky to have had such a dedicated and selfless man coaching them”.

Mr. Lynch dealt with the events of the year, stressing in particular the “complete and absolute success” of the Centenary Regatta,

During the season under review, said Mr. Lynch, 12 girls learned to row and a ladies’ four represented the D.R.C. with distinction at Galway regatta. They had also rowed in CarriCk-on-Shannon regatta.

“The club and its oarsmen annexed no trophies during the year”, said Mr. Lynch, “but many young men were introduced to the sport and the club can look forward to 1972 with some measure of confidence. The committee has been impressed by the dedication and enthusiasm shown by the young ladies who rowed this year and we hope that there will bet a further expansion in the coming season”.

Mr. Lynch revealed that the committee had been working hard to acquire a site at Mell for a boathouse and slipway, and the Corporation had agreed to lease the club a suitable piece of land. At the October meeting of the Corporation the club expected a long tease to be granted.

Having praised the Press for the valuable publicity accorded the club, Mr. Lynch suggested that the club should have a P.R.O. to keep the Press fully informed of all the club’s activities. “As the gentlemen of the VPress cannot get to every event and fixture around the country, I feel that they are glad to have noteworthy events, in our club submitted to them for publication”.

Concluding, Mr. Lynch said that a top class committee would have to be elected to carry the club further forward through the next year. A good fund-raising campaign would have to be initiated if the club was to carry on its work of moulding oarsmen and good citizens in Drogheda and district.

The elections resulted: Commodore, C. J. Lynch; Vice-Commodore, Richard Murphy; Hon. Secretary, Sean Faulkner: Hon. Treasurer, Peter McNally; Captain, Gerard Daly: Asst. Captain, A. McNally: Committee, Coleman Carroll, Joe Clarke, A. McNally, Kevin Molloy and Kevin Rooney. Hon. Auditors are Gerry Gallagher and Patrick Keegan.

Before slides of the Centenary Regatta were screened, the captain appealed to all to keep up the good work of reviving rowing on the Boyne, and asked everyone to share in the responsibility of making the club one of the best of its kind. Training, he said, would start soon and he stated that discipline would be tightened up. The club hoped to buy a boat from U.D.C.

Mayor Patrick Foley and Deputy P. S. Donegan, who were present, were extended a hearty welcome and thanks was expressed to the Corporation for providing the club with a site.