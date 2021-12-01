ESB halts work after residents intervene

Works by the ESB to remove a hedgerow at the back of Hughes Park on Friday were stopped after local residents objected.

The ESB confirmed that “an ESB Networks contractor who was scheduled to begin works on Friday, near Hughes Park in Dundalk , to support the upgrade of the electricity network on behalf of Louth County Council,

However, following discussions between local residents and the contractor on-site, in agreement with ESB Networks, these works did not go ahead.

Among the local residents objecting to the works was Tobanga Bird, a native of Chicago who stood unsuccessfully as an election candidate in the 2020 general elections.

She contacted The Argus to complain about the destruction of a hedgerow behind the houses which acts as a natural windbreak and was particularly annoyed that the work was taking place as the first storm of the winter approached.

She also raised concerns about the impact of such works on the natural habitat of Balmers’ Bog.

The ESB said they are now reassessing the design of the infrastructure required to further reduce the environmental impact on the Hughes Park area.

"This resolution has been positively received by local residents in discussions with ESB Networks supervisors.”