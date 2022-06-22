Eradicating foul odours from Drogheda Waste Water Treatment plant will cost in region of €15-20m

As part of the Capital works programme, new bypass pipework has been installed to enable de-sludging directly from the primary and secondary treatment tanks to the dewatering plant and to permit full clean down and emptying of the anaerobic digester.

Irish Water have released detailed plans outlining upgrade works due to be completed at Drogheda wastewater treatment plant in a bid to eradicate foul odours in the vicinity of the facility.

Louth and Easte Meath TD, Fergus O'Dowd met with Irish Water last month to discuss his concerns regarding the ongoing malodours emanating from the plant and associated network.

“I let officials know in no uncertain terms that I do not have faith in their remediation plans and that I remain very concerned that the works schedule seems to be permanently expanding which leads me to believe that the plant is in much worse condition then I previously imagined,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

"At the meeting it was put to me that early estimates of between €15m and €20m of remediation investment would be required to address many of the larger issues including the covering of the settlement tanks.”

Nuala Hansard, Regional Communications Lead at Irish Water said, “We appreciate the issues impacting constituents and we are committed to working as quickly and efficiency as possible to progress a number of upgrades that will help to end the malodours at the plant.”

Irish Water are currently executing an extensive programme of capital works at Drogheda wastewater treatment plant, with works progressing throughout 2021 and continuing throughout 2022.

The DBO plant operators have turned off the heating on the operational Anaerobic Digester, and the biological process of anaerobic sludge digestion has ceased.

Ms Hansard added, “The cleaning of the digester is on-going and nearing completion (in preparation for commencement of upgrade works- demolition and reconstruction).”

Network jetting will continue at key network locations as and when necessary on the basis of on-going assessment (areas such as The Cairnes, Beaubec, McGraths Lane, Railway Terrace, Adare Dublin Road, Weirhope and Avondale, Chestnut Grove, Forest View and Foxhill at Wheaton Hall).

“Irish Water has completed additional model runs to assist in our understanding of the conditions giving rise to complaints i.e. to investigate the scenario of night-time versus daytime operation,” said Ms Hansard. “While this modelling has been completed, the modelling report is in the process of finalisation and will be shared with the Agency once completed. Irish Water will review and update responses to complainants with any new and relevant information attained from this new model run.”