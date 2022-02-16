Equality above and below the waves in Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Recovery

Although it was the adventures of Australian woman Valerie Taylor, who along with her husband Ron were among the first people to film a great white shark, that proved the inspiration for ‘Jaws’, diving is still very much a male-dominated sport.

That’s not the case, however, in Dundalk Sub Aqua Rescue and Recovery Club, where equality rules above and below the waves.

The club, which celebrates its 21st anniversary this year, has the most female divers of any club in Ireland, with some training to take on the role of instructor while others are part of the Rescue and Recovery Unit.

April Dillon was just fifteen when she joined the club, following in the footsteps of her Dad, diving officer Finbarr Dillon.

"The club has always been part of our family life as we grew up knowing everyone,” she says. “I was quite young when I joined along with my sister Chloe.”

"For me it was about spending time with my Dad and I love it as it’s something different to do.”

She says she always found the club to be very welcoming.

“There is a really nice atmosphere and the other women in the club took me under their wings and looked after me.”

“It is a male dominated sport but within our club there’s a real willingness to encourage women. Everyone is welcomed and everyone’s opinion matters.”

"About a third of the members of the club are female and nine out of our 22 search and recovery divers are female. We have the highest female membership ratio of any club in Ireland.”

With the encouragement of her fellow divers, April sat her instructor's exams within a few years of joining the club.

“At the time, I was the youngest instructor in the country as I was only 18 years of age.”

There are now a lot more female diving instructors in the country and some “wonderful role models” in the clubs.

April served as chairperson of the club for a number years so she knows the among of work which goes into keeping it running smoothly.

April likes to go diving with the club in Carlingford Lough at least once a week and more often in the summer, as her job allows.

"We go out every Sunday morning and I love the social aspect of the club. It’s like an extension of a bigger family.”

She also enjoys the opportunity which diving gives for just experiencing life ‘in the moment’ and forgetting about worries and stresses of everyday life.

"When you're diving you're just concentrating on what you’re doing and not thinking about anything else. It’s time to focus on what you’re doing and nothing else and it does people the world of good.”

Dundalk woman Joanne Murphy was always a keen sea swimmer and her Dad taught her how to snorkel when she was only nine or ten years old.

"I was fascinated by what I could see under water.”

"I loved any underwater tv programme about sea life and when I on holidays in the Canaries in my early twenties, there was a place at the harbour where you could do a short diving course. I did a two-day course and was completed hooked.”

When she came home, she made enquiries to see if there was a local diving club that she could join.

“Dundalk Sub Aqua were holding ‘Try A Dive’ courses in the pool but it was over-subscribed. The following year they asked me if I was still interested, so I went along and when I’d finished the course, I joined the club.”

That was in 2002 and Joanne is still as enthusiastic about diving as ever.

"I try to get out most weekends and also on Wednesday evenings in the summer.”

"When I joined there weren’t that many women, but more have joined every year and it’s fantastic to see. We’ve all bonded really well and many go on to get advanced qualifications.”

"Diving would have been considered a male sport initially but it has definitely changed over the years and our club is unique in the amount of women we have who are advanced divers and members of the search and recovery unit.”

Joanne, who works as a GP’s practice nurse, did her training for the search and recovery unit in 2004 and has received a ten year service medial.

The club’s search and recovery unit carries out missions around the Irish coast and waterways.

It can be a heart-breaking task, but Joanne says that the very fact that they have turned up brings solace for families as the recovery of a body can help them mourn a loved one.

“Anyone can carry out a search on land, but only a select few can do it underwater and to have our teams there brings a bit a comfort to families.”

Artist Frances Lambe has always had a fascination with marine life and it it turn has inspired her art practice.

“It goes right away back to when we spent our summers at Gyles Quay as may family had a caravan in Fergusons. I spent the whole summer not wearing shoes looking in rock pools to see what I could find.”

Her interest was further inspired by watching the legendary Jacques Cousteau on television and when she heard about diving training being offered by a club in Newry, she jumped at the opportunity.

It was, she remembers, "very challenging” to have to put on heavy air tanks, diving belt and flippers but once underwater, the difficulties disappear as the diver achieves ‘neutral bouyancey” as the diver controls the air going into their bouyancy control jacket.

"It’s this equipment and training that allows you go underwater safely and gives you a gateway to the underwater world.”

Safety, she says, is at the core of all diving clubs, with divers working with their buddy to watch out for each other, with a support boat above.

Having trained in Newry, Frances transferred to Dundalk Sub Aqua Club and has been a member ever since, although life sometimes forced her to take a break.

"Every single time I go underwater, I feel so grateful for being able to enter this underwater world.”

She quickly discovered that as opposed to trying to see creatures as they scuttered for cover in a rock pool, she could observe all sorts of wonderful sea life as she floated underwater.

Even after all these years, she is constantly fascinated by the range of fish and creatures which can be found in the water around our coast.

“Dundalk Sub Aqua has its base in Carlingford Lough, which because of its tidal nature, is an extremely rich habitat.”

"There’s everything from conger ells, octopus, and fish to smaller creatures that live on the surfaces of rocks, things like lobsters, starfish and sponges. It’s just teeming with life and then there are the tiny shell less snails, nudibranchs, that are incredibly beautiful.”

“I am fascinated by the forms, patterns, and textiles and surfaces that you can find underway,” she says.

They have provided the inspiration for her beautiful ceramic pieces which have been exhibited at home and abroad.

Francis is one of a number of divers with the club who have received underwater training with Seasearch, a project organised by Marine Conservation Society aimed at providing divers and snorkellers with the skills to take part in data gathering about marine life.

"It’s a voluntary organising in the UK and Ireland that gives training to become an observer of sea life.”

"When we go diving in Carlingford Lough we can see the seasonal changes and it’s important to collect this data as it's very valuable for marine conservation.”

Frances also enjoys sea swimming which she has been doing most days at Templetown.

"I’m looking forward to getting back to diving in the summer. The whole club is preparing for the new diving season. The new crop of divers are going through their training and the rest of the divers are snorkelling at Greenore so that they will be ready for the new season.”

One of the things she enjoys most about the club is that it gives her the opportunity to go diving with her daughter, Blathnaid McClean, who is also an artist.

"It’s a fantastic privilege to be able to share that with my daughter. We have both been inspired to help out with the training and development of the club.”