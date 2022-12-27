Eoghan’s Home Run returns for a second year

Eoghan McCabe presents a cheque for €13,863.54 to Josephine McCartney and Breege Conlon representing Ardee Hospice Homecare. The money was raise by Eoghan who organised a tractor run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Eoghan McCabe (Left) with Conor and Martin Wall and Jamie Johnson at 'Eoghan's Home Run' in aid of Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice and Homecare. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern presents the award to Eoghan McCabe who raised 27,000 for charity with his tractor run.

Following the success of Eoghan's Home Run last year, Eoghan has decided to run the charity event again this year in aid of Williams Syndrome Ireland, Ardee Hospice and new to this year’s run, Drogheda Special Olympics.

Eoghan’s chosen charities are all personal to him as he himself has Williams Syndrome, and this year saw Eoghan join the Drogheda Special Olympics. Meanwhile,Ardee Hospice is his chosen local charity to support.

The aim of the tractor run is to see others benefit form the funds raised on the day.

Planned for Monday, January 2, the tractor run will return to Richardstown, Dromin, Dunleer, A92 X090. Registration is from 11am, with the run starting at 1pm.

Entry fee is €30 which includes a steak burger on the day.

New to this year is a gofundme page, Eoghans-Home-Run, where the public can donate as they please.

Eoghan is very grateful to all who have supported him, the organisers, volunteers, drivers, spectators and supporters, all who are the key to the success of Eoghans Home Run.

Initially, Eoghan’s plans involved running the Tractor Run for only one year, in line with his transition year project in Scoil Ui Mhuire, Dunleer.

Following last year's success, Eoghan presented a written report of ‘Eoghan's Home Run' to his teacher, Ms Martina Farrell, who in turn submitted the report to Foroige NFTE (Network for Teaching Youth Entrepreneurship). In May of this year, Eoghan was awarded National Winner in the Special Recognition Category.

He is readying to represent Ireland at the European Awards in September 2023 in Austria.

He also received a ‘Special Achievement’ award at the Louth Garda Youth Awards and was presented with a Civic Award from Louth County Council – all in recognition for his charity work.

In light of all his success, Eoghan has said “it is the right thing to do, one more tractor run”.

Last year’s tractor run saw the event raise over €27,000 and this year Eoghan says he is confident the tractor run will do well again and that all three charities will benefit.

Eoghan is pulling support from all his family and friends and he is delighted to get additional support from his new friends – The Gardai which he met at the Louth Garda Awards in November.

The event is open to all, from 16-year-old tractor drivers to the more senior enthusiasts, in all vehicles, tractors, trucks, lorries, cars and additional vehicles.

Making the event even bigger, Eoghan will also host a draw with two prizes, the King of the Road and the Queen of the Road.

Eoghan believes it is great to see more female drivers behind the tractor steering wheels.

There will be a raffle for spot prizes on the day and Eoghan would like to thank the companies and businesses who have support him from Ardee and Dunleer for spot prizes.

“There is a good community spirit out there!” says Eoghan.