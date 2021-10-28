Environmental thumbs up for the Ardee bypass

THE new bypass of Ardee has received a significant boost after An Bord Pleanála ruled that neither an Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) nor a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) are required for the proposed multi-million euro deveopment.

The Friends of Ardee Bog have expressed fears over the route and its impact, but those badly impacted by constant delays getting through the town are keen to see the 4.5km road up and running.

The Board decided not to direct the road authority to prepare an Environmental Impact Assessment Report.

‘It is considered that the proposed development would not be likely to have significant effects on the environment and that the preparation and submission of an EIAR is not therefore required,’ it said.

The Board made a similar decision is respect of a Natura Impact Statement.

‘It is considered reasonable to conclude that on the basis of the information available, which is considered adequate to issue a screening determination, the proposed development, either individually and in combination with other plans or projects, would not be likely to have a significant effect on the Dundalk Bay SAC (Special Area of Conservation), Dundalk Bay SPA (Special Protection Area) or Stabannon-Braganstown SPA, or any other European sites, in view of the conservation objectives of these sites and that a Stage 2 Appropriate Assessment and the submission of a NIS for the proposed development is not, therefore, required.’

Before the Board were reports from one its Inspectors in respect of applications from Louth County Council for directions on the matter.

‘The proposed development dated back to the late 1990s,’ the report pointed out.

‘In 1999, Louth County Council and the National Roads Authority (now TII) first identified the need for the project and in 2001 approval was received under the Part X process.

‘In 2005, an amendment to the alignment of the then proposed bypass resulted in the submission of a revised planning application under the Part 8 process. The Part 8 application was approved by the Council in July 2005, and the associated Compulsory Purchase Order was confirmed by the Board in September 2006.

‘The project did not progress at that time but was reactivated in 2018. Concerns were raised by the local community in relation to the junction arrangements, the project was reviewed, and changes were made to the configuration and layout.’

The Council’s EIA screening determined that the proposed development would not have significant effects on the environment by virtue of its characteristics, location, size of potential impacts, and that an EIA was not required.

The proposed development comprises the construction of the N52 Ardee Bypass on a greenfield site. It would comprise: Construction of a 4.5km road, provision of 4 junctions along the road - a staggered T junction on Silverhill Road, a staggered T junction on Townparks Road, a T junction on Mullanstown Road and a multi-lane roundabout on the N2.

Also included in the plans is the construction of 2 bridges over the River Dee and River Garra (c.30m), construction of pedestrian and cyclist facilities, new drainage arrangements (incl. connection to SuDS network), diversion of services and utilities, landscaping, fencing, safety barriers and public lighting, as well as associated site works and work compounds.

The Inspector recommended that the Board does not direct the local authority to prepare an Environmental Impact Assessment Report or Natura Impact Assessment in respect of the development.

Cllr Dolores Minogue said it was a positive step forward in relation to the bypass and she hopes it can now progress to the next stage and the funding secured to get working on it.

‘The past few months – and years – have been very frustrating for people living in Ardee and trying to get through the town at key times. The town needs this bypass as soon as possible,’ she stated.