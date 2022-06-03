Entries sought for Dundalk Chamber Business Awards

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce is looking for entries for the Louth Business Awards.

These annual awards, which are free to enter, are an excellent opportunity for local businesses to showcase their work and gain the recognition it deserves.

There are 23 different category awards and the Chamber encourages businesses to enter up to four different categories.

This year’s awards will be presented on Sunday October 22nd in the Carrickdale Hotel at what is always a ‘sell-out' event with over 600 people in attendance. The event is the social highlight of the year for the Louth business community.

There will be excellent media exposure in the run up to the event, as they offer great PR ad marketing exposure.

The awards help to raise the entrants’ profiles, attracting potential new customers, suppliers, and investors. The awards offer excellent PR & marketing exposure. The awards night helps to boost staff morale and is a great networking opportunity.

Closing date for the Louth Business Awards is Friday July 29th. There are separate entry forms for retailers, bars, restaurants, hair and beauty, and tourism providers, and these can be obtained from Brenda in Dundalk Chamber of Commerce on Tel: 042 9336343 or email her to brenda@dundalk.ie. There is no charge to enter the awards.