Entries now open for Dundalk Show 2023

Dundalk Show's Country Gent Johnny Lynch and Show Queen Caitlin Shields, both members of Macra na Feirme at Bellurgan Park where this year's show takes place on Sunday June 11

Members of Dundalk Show Committee pictured on the steps of Bellurgan Park, where this year's event is taking place

Planning is at an advanced stage for the annual Dundalk Show which this year takes place on Sunday, June 11, in the beautiful woodland setting of Bellurgan Park on the Cooley peninsula.

The show made a welcome last year for the first time since the start of the pandemic and was a huge success and this year’s event is set to be another enjoyable day out.

Entries are now being accepted across a wide range of classes including livestock, horticulture, home industries, arts and crafts.

Dundalk Show’s mission is “to be a shop window for what is produced locally, explaining the process from farm to fork, highlighting best agricultural practice and adherence to quality production”.

Shows like Dundalk Show also help to preserve traditions handed down through generations which otherwise could be forgotten.

The show also aims to showcase agricultural practices for all ages, bringing urban and rural life together and with plenty of entertainment and competitions, it is sure to be a fun day out for all the family.

A major part of the show is its competitions which cover all ages. The Home Industries section caters for children and adults. Children are invited to enter classes in recycling and upcycling, art and crafts, hand writing and baking. Classes for adults include baking and preserves, crochet, knitting, crafts, woodwork, photography, art, flowers, containers and vegetables. There are also classes for those with special needs. These classes all take place in the Home Industries marquee. Classes are also available for ICA members including baking and crafts.

For those who love viewing livestock, there are plenty of classes for cattle and sheep. New to the sheep section this year are classes for Rough Fell with a cup in memory of Martin Mc Ateer and also Swaledale classes. Horse and Pony lovers and committed riders are well catered for in the Show with many classes to enter. There is also a section for poultry and eggs.

Dog lovers can enjoy the dog show, while Best Dressed and Bonny Baby competitions always create great interest.

Some sections contain Qualifiers which means a winner from Dundalk Show can go on to an All Ireland Final at another show and a cup or rosette presented at the show certainly adds value to exhibits.

Trade Stands as always are a very big part of Dundalk Show and this year there are many. Some stand out activities include Agri-Kids with a focus on safety in the countryside through play and fun, Louth Barn Owls, the Alone charity, Louth Bee Keepers, ISPCA and S.A.F.E Castlebellingham.

This year Dundalk Show is celebrating Women in Rural Ireland with a a series of talks taking place in a dedicated marquee.Speakers will address issues including emotional wellbeing, women in business, women in agriculture and food, women in politics, fashion, with a grand finale involving a make-over.

There will be plenty of entertainment as usual and demonstrations on flower arranging, cake decorating and lots more will take place in Home Industries marquee.

For those who enjoy music, the Junior and Senior Ardee Brass Bands will be performing as will the Dundalk Ukulele Band. Irish dancing, a magician and children's entertainment will also be present. For those who love their country Music and dancing, Dundalk Show are delighted to announce that the headline act is Johnny Brady who will take to the main stage at 5pm and will perform until 7pm.

The Show Committee is delighted to welcome Show Queen Caitlin Shields and Country Gent Johnny Lynch, members of Louth Macra na Feirme.

Entries can now be made via the Show website www.dundalkshow.com while further information can be found by emailing info@dundalkshow.ie or by contacting 086-2503113.

Tickets for the Show are on sale online via eventbrite or can be purchased at the gate.