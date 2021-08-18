Entrepreneur Gradie shining a light for her candle business

SO you are on an Erasmus year in France - COVID strikes - you are locked down in an apartment and left with very few choices.

But instead of wasting her time, Drogheda woman Gradie McCann (22) decided to develop a new business and now she can hardly keep up with the demand.

Gradie founded ‘Moonstone Rituals’ - handmade candles, and reveled this week that the business is taking off, especially after her ‘debut’ at the Cottage Market.

‘It’s a bit crazy,’ she stated, but is now keen to develop the business even further with the creation of totally natural gift packs, with items that can be personalised for each client.

When Gradie says that her products are handmade, she means it! She has a small shed in her garden which is where she produces her goods, each one taking about 90 minutes, before crystals are added. She designs and prints her own labels too.

‘I buy the wax and make the candles by hand from scratch. I’d hate to figure out how long it takes, but I enjoy it,’ she states. Moonstone Rituals is ‘a holistic home fragrance brand’ and Gradie has even established her own website.

She has been getting orders in from across Ireland but would love to hit the international market too.

She produces a range of crystal candles, wax melts, reed diffusers and essential oil room sprays. The crystals, scents and colours in each candle have been carefully chosen to match specific intentions. The candles and wax melts are made with a blend of coconut and rapeseed wax - blended exclusively in Europe with coconut wax sourced from small holder farms in the Philippines or Indonesia. As natural as you can get!

‘I’m proud to say that the products are vegan and cruelty free, something that is very important to me,’ she explains.

Moonstone Rituals are on Instagram, Facebook, etc.