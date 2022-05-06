Entertainment industry slow but steady as acts gradually return to the stage

It’s no secret that the entertainment industry suffered greatly during Covid, but Conor Mulhall – Venue and Event Programmer at the TLT – is delighted to see live acts getting back on stage and venues filling out again.

However, a return to ‘old normal’ is still some way off as people re-adjust to life post-Covid.

“In general it has been up and down, it has been generally quiet because people’s habits have changed and they aren’t used to going to the theatre again,” Conor says.

Shows are slow to sell out, including big name acts such as Jimmy Carr, Nathan Carter and Imelda May. Conor noted that three years ago these shows sold out quickly.

“I think it’s just going to take time,” Conor continues. “People are still nervous, especially the more middle aged or older audience, they’re definitely more nervous about coming out than the younger audience.”

On the plus side, some people appear to prefer to go to the theatre rather than a pub, as it is viewed as a safer environment.

"In a theatre, they come in and everyone is seated in their allocated seats and it’s all very controlled, queues are all very controlled, it’s just a more controlled environment overall.”

With the industry going from zero to 100 overnight when restrictions were lifted, Conor said promoters all over the country and the UK were quick to contact the team at the TLT to reschedule shows.

“It’s busy but we just need to see an increase in ticket sales, and that is just going to take time and we know that. We know that’s not going to happen overnight.”

A challenge the industry is facing now is moving past summer. “We probably need to get into the winter and see how Covid affects everything because I’m sure there will be a whole change again, perhaps another wave, which I’m sure will be dealt with differently than it was the last year, but I think people need to get past all that before they can settle down.”

Due to rescheduling of shows it means the business has to look to book new shows later in the year, impacting the industry financially.

“I think we’re looking at another nine months to a year for things to really recover and that will really just be the start of it, at the moment we’re just really getting on with what we couldn’t do the last two years with rescheduling shows so for the industry to fully recover it could take anywhere from two to five years depending on the business.”

While the industry experienced rolling lockdowns the TLT team decided to be proactive and add to the theatre. With the help of Government grants from the Arts and Culture Department, and a grant from Diagio, they were able to undertake some much needed renovations.

“We put the time in as a team to do some work on the theatre itself and the vast majority was done voluntarily by staff because it was either that or sit at home and do nothing so it was something to do. We were doing a lot of renovation work, doing painting and putting down new floors and gave the venue a much needed overhaul.”

A new addition to the theatre is the prop room which consists of a smaller stage and a bar.

“We have a lot of acts looking to book into it over the next eight to ten months, it will be a great room for comedy. We actually have our first comedy gig coming up in June, three comedians in one night, and the plan is to try and really develop the comedy side of it because it’s the perfect room.”

Only opened in October, the addition of the prop room has given the theatre the option to function up to seven days a week as prior to this the team had been relying on a handful of large shows in their larger theatre where a certain number of tickets need to be sold to make a show viable.

“A lot of people would have questioned would our business survive after so long, would we come back, and the fact is we’ve been lucky enough to have supports to carry us through from the Government and Department of Arts and the people of Diagio giving us grants. We’ve come back bigger and stronger.”