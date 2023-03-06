Entertainment for St Patrick’s Day in Dundalk announced

Richard Mackin acts as chauffeur for 2018 Grand Marshal Zoe Conway and her children Eoin and Fiona McIntyre at the St. Patrick's Day Parade held in Dundalk. Picture: Ken Finegan

The line-up of acts that will entertain families in Dundalk after the St Patrick’s Day Parade has announced by the voluntary committee who are putting the finishing touches to next week’s event.

The Dundalk Brass Band, Long Time Coming, the Elite Star School of Performing Arts, Dance Kids, Blues Brothers, McGee School of Dance and From The Top Theatre School will be taking to the stage beside the Market Square, while a DJ will also be on hand t

The Dundalk St Patrick’s Day parade voluntary committee, which is made up of councillors Conor Keelan and Maeve Yore, along with Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú, Shane McBride, Dagan Fleming, Maria O’Toole and Anne Campbell, said they were delighted with the acts, which feature some of Dundalk’s best youth and musical talent.

‘We are very grateful to all the talented people who came forward to offer their groups to entertain people after the parade and we hope that families will stay in town after the parade and make an afternoon of it.

‘There will be lots for people to do. In addition to the live music, there will also be a Pelican family fun zone along with takeaway food and hot drinks’.

The parade, which has the theme ‘Urban Green’ starts at 1pm, will follow the traditional route through the town centre from Church Street and Clanbrassil Street, around Crowe Street, Francis Street, Park Street and will finish at Tesco on Dublin Street.

There will also be a ‘quiet parade’, where participants will be asked to switch off sounds and music, from Utopia on Dublin Street to the end line so that those with sensory issues can enjoy the parade.

In addition, there will be a special viewing platform for wheelchair users and those wishing to use it must register through the links section on the website at stpatricksdaydundalk.ie.

The grand marshals will be sports stars Amy Broadhurst and Kate O’Connor.

The parade is sponsored by Louth County Council, and has also received funding from PayPal, Dundalk Credit Union, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Oriel Windfarm, Digiweb, SEO Solutions, Dundalk BIDS, BK Forklifts, Print Express, Pelican Promotions, Digital Screen Displays, Control Soft, V&W Recycling, Phoenix Waste, Sevens and Stage and Lighting.

Those taking part in the parade are asked to send along a representative to the participants’ meeting at the AV theatre in the County Museum, Dundalk, on Thursday March 9 at 6.30pm to hear about the safety for the event and to ask questions.