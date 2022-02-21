Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

End of an era as Kieran’s Bros Deli closes after 104 years

Niall and Suzanne Kierans in the Kierans Deli premises in West Street. Photo: Andy Spearman. Expand
Pictured in the Kierans Deli premises in West Street are (from left): Sandra Lambe, Joanne Taylor, Suzanne and Niall Kierans, Stephen O&rsquo;Hagan, Elaine Stafford and Deborah Donnelly. Photo: Andy Spearman. Expand

Close

Niall and Suzanne Kierans in the Kierans Deli premises in West Street. Photo: Andy Spearman.

Niall and Suzanne Kierans in the Kierans Deli premises in West Street. Photo: Andy Spearman.

Pictured in the Kierans Deli premises in West Street are (from left): Sandra Lambe, Joanne Taylor, Suzanne and Niall Kierans, Stephen O&rsquo;Hagan, Elaine Stafford and Deborah Donnelly. Photo: Andy Spearman.

Pictured in the Kierans Deli premises in West Street are (from left): Sandra Lambe, Joanne Taylor, Suzanne and Niall Kierans, Stephen O’Hagan, Elaine Stafford and Deborah Donnelly. Photo: Andy Spearman.

/

Niall and Suzanne Kierans in the Kierans Deli premises in West Street. Photo: Andy Spearman.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

Drogheda’s main street is set to suffer one of its greatest losses in living memory as Kieran’s Bros’ Deli plans to shut its doors for good in the coming week.

It genuinely will be the end of an era as one of Drogheda's oldest family businesses will cease trading after 104 years on the street, almost 80 of those in its current location.

Privacy