End of an era as Kieran’s Bros Deli closes after 104 years

Drogheda’s main street is set to suffer one of its greatest losses in living memory as Kieran’s Bros’ Deli plans to shut its doors for good in the coming week.

It genuinely will be the end of an era as one of Drogheda's oldest family businesses will cease trading after 104 years on the street, almost 80 of those in its current location.

After more than ten decades, spanning three generations, the extended Kierans family has decided now is the right time to retire from the retail scene.

With no fourth generation following in their footsteps, and accepting the changed retail environment in the town, the Kierans family has now decided to call it a day. Staff and suppliers were informed of the decision on Monday February 7th.

“It is not without some sadness that our family have taken the difficult decision to discontinue our business that has traded on Drogheda's main street since 1918,” said owner Niall Kierans. ‘Our families are deeply appreciative of the custom given to us by the people of Drogheda and indeed much further afield, who have supported us over the many years. We recognise that many of our customers will see our passing as creating a void for them for which we genuinely regret.”

The earliest records show that the store originally opened as a sole trader operation in 1918. Originally founded by Alderman Owen Kierans (Ownie to most), their first home was at 105 West Street, where Maher’s pharmacy now stands.

Ownie ran the show with his his brothers, Tommy, Peter, Patrick and finally Michael, his main partner. The company was formally established as a Ltd. liability company in 1944 and it moved across the road to 15 West Street, where they have served the community ever since.

“A family business at its very core, we are now trading under the third generation of the same family, and in particular, and most importantly, we recognise and greatly appreciate the dedication, support and loyal service given to us by our wonderful staff, many of whom have worked with us for up on three decades',” added Niall, who is a company director along with his brother Mark Kierans.

'We would not have had the success we enjoyed over these many years but for such a contribution from our crew and for the patronage of our customers.”

Famed for their sausage rolls and fresh deli counter, queues for which still form on a daily basis, they have catered for thousands of special family occasions right across the county.

The family ran the thriving Gateway cafe for many years, before it was leased to Sonia Micaleff of the Bare Food Cafe.

“We always tried, as much as possible, to prioritise local traders and suppliers, and are proud of the connections we have made and preserved through the years,” added Niall.

"We proudly carried on our legacy since 1918 by supplying the finest, freshest goods to the extended Drogheda area. We wish our staff, our customers and our suppliers all the best going into the future.”