Encore Productions looking forward to a return to the stage with Aesop

As venues across the land open their doors once more, An Táin Arts Centre’s theatre company in residence - Encore Productions, are looking forward to returning to the stage with their brand new show - 'Aesop'.

Taking its inspiration from Ancient Greek theatre, 'Aesop' tells the tale of a man born into slavery who used his intelligence and empathy to create tales of animals and trees, of sun and wind - fables which gave a strong message of freedom and fairness to those who would wield power over others.

While the life journey of Aesop is acted out on stage, the scenes are interspersed with bold animations which bring the fables themselves thrillingly to life. Stunning costumes, atmospheric music and passionate performances by the cast guarantee a show that will delight audiences of all ages.

According to Mary Frances McAteer who plays the role of Agnes - ‘the public know full well that our shows are always fantastic’ while Paddy Durnin, who takes the role of the god Apollo, believes audiences are ready to really experience the spectacle of a live show. Melissa Fox who plays the Oracle thinks it is the tense rivalry between Apollo and Aesop that drives the story forward, while Rodger Zyro, who plays Aesop himself is convinced that his character’s journey through a violent society has a passion that will really grab the audience

As service users at RehabCare Dundalk, the cast and their families had to cope with the closure of face to face services from March 2019. Support was initially given through phone calls and online meetings, evolving into house visits to people’s gardens with activity packs to help everyone continue to feel connected to ‘normality’.

After the isolation of lockdown, it is a joy for the cast and crew to be preparing for live performance once more. Oliver Hanratty who takes on the part of Dionysus pointed out that he and many others of the cast have been performing for up to 20 years. The process of devising new plays and working together to bring them to their beloved audience is a huge part of their lives. Oliver, who leads a theatrical double life, recently received a medal for 20 years of performance with Dundalk Musical Society. The remaining cast members are Sandra Shields, Dolores McKeever, Jamie Linden, Martin Hanley, David Coyle, Olivia McGinnity and Anita Guest.

“Over the last 18 months we have gone from being isolated at home with a script to slowly reintroducing the group in small numbers at our centre in Carroll Village or in the Outcomer’s Centre to eventually returning, socially distanced, to An Táin Arts centre where the access to a larger space was a huge bonus to the group not only creatively, but socially also,” says director Sandy Sneedon.

In previous years of their residency at An Táin, Encore have taken part in workshops with visiting professional theatre companies . This was not possible during restrictions and was replaced by on - line resources from The National Theatre in London. By the summer, restrictions had eased sufficiently to allow the group to take part in theatre skills workshops with Quintessence Theatre Company in Clan Na Gael football club.

Bridge Street Studio based artist Orlaith Cullinane has gone back to original sources – Greek vase painting and sculpture to seek inspiration for her animations (voiced by Therese Baxter), while the videos of the gods in their home among the clouds were created by Dara McCluskey .

Eileen Johnston has created the sumptuous costumes .As ever Jason Kelly will be up in the light box, this time teaming up with Encore newcomer James Cassidy. The show is directed by Sandy Sneddon assisted by stage veterans Grainne O’Hanlon and Rachel Tinniswood who also take stage management and performance roles.

Aesop opens on Tuesday October 12th for three nights, with performances at 8pm. tickets 10euro (plus 1.50 booking fee). There is also a matinee at 11.30 am Wednesday October 13th . Tickets 3.50 (plus 1.50 booking fee), from the box office on 0429332332/www.antain.ie