Emily McCourt and Scott off to London for Horse of the Year Show

Emily McCourt and Rathbane Legend are competing in The Horse of the Year Show

Nineteen year old Emily McCourt from Ravensdale and her Connemara pony Scott are among the Irish contingent competing at the Horse of the Year Show at the NEC Birmingham this week.

Having got her first pony Button from Santa when she was just four years of age, Emily’s determination and fearlessness in the saddle has led her to becoming a name to watch in Ireland’s equestrian sports.

She joined the Louth Hunt Pony Club and began competing in their shows and at Ravensdale Lodge when she was around ten years old.

There’s an old saying in equestrian circles ‘Trot sire, trot dam, how should the foal amble’ and it’s certainly true in Emily’s case as both her parents Tom McCourt and Suzanne Carroll are accomplished horse riders.

They have encouraged her all the way and now with Scott, formal name Rathbane Legend, she has qualified for the RDS in a number of different classes over the last few years.

Now a second year student in biomedical and biological science at Trinity Colllege Dublin, Emily actually found a silver-lining in lockdown as she was able to stay at home when lectures went on-line last year.

“It meant I was able to get a job last year and I’ve been able to concentrate on working with Scott this year.”

Emily was working with former World Champion show jumper Dermott Lennon until August.

“I took the month of August off to jump on my own pony and took part in four qualifiers for the Horse of the Year Show in the UK.”

She won two of them and was runner-up in the other two and is now looking forward to competing 72nd Horse of the Year Show which gets underway on Wednesday October 6th.

This will be her first time competing at the show, which is one of the biggest events in the equestrian calendar.

She is taking part in two competitions: that for mountain and moorland working hunters exceeding 143c on Thursday and for 15hh plaited working hunter on Friday.

Her parents are travelling with her and her auntie Bernie Carroll is also flying out to cheer her on.