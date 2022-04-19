Elliot on top of the world – again

The mixed sub-minor ceilii band from the McGee School of Irish Dancing who won a world title in Belfast last week

Brendan Carolan, who was placed 3rd, and Jack Mulvey who was 8th, in the boys under 11 at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast

Dundalk teenager Elliot Kwelele has done it again! The talented dancer has won a coveted World Champion Irish Dancing title – this time for the boys aged 16/17 at the Waterfront in Belfast last week.

Elliot first won a world title for under 14 boys in 2019 when the competition was held in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“It’s just so nice to have won it again,” he said, explaining that he had to prepare for the competition at the same time as studying for his Leaving Cert.

“I know how much hard work I put into it but I’m also a Leaving Cert student so balancing school work and dancing is hard."

"The hard work and dedication did pay off and I am the new champion.”

The next day it was back to Dundalk where he had to do his French oral exam for the Leaving Cert so there was little time for celebrating with his fellow dancers from the McGee School of Irish Dancing.

He was delighted to get the opportunity to compete again as the Irish Dancing circuit, like everything else, had been impacted by the pandemic over the past two years.

The seventeen year old saw off competition from dancers from the United States, Canada, the UK , Ireland and elsewhere at the World Championships, which are the biggest event in the Irish Dancing podium.

Elliot was one of thirty dancers from the McGee School of Irish Dancing who travelled to Belfast tor the competition.

He has been dancing with the school since he was eight years of age and thanked all his teachers for their encouragement and support, and also his parents Michael and Judith.

The Colaiste Ris student says he is going to concentrate on his studies between now and the exams but he plans to continue dancing so he can keep fit as he hopes to re-join the Riverdance flying squad during the summer.

He was called up to dance with Riverdance during lockdown, performing at Slane Castle in a special production in aid of the Marie Keating Foundation and was called to join the flying squad for Expo 2020 in Dubai. He had previously danced with the world famous company at Croke Park in 2018 for the visit of Pope Francis.

Sharing the podium with Elliot was another Irish dancer from Dundalk, Daragh Roddy, a member of Scoil Rince Mona Ni Rodaigh, who placed third.

Fellow dancers from the McGee School of Dance also celebrated the mixed sub minor ceili group taking a world title in their class, while Brendan Carolan was placed 3rd and Jack Mulvey 8th in the under 11 boys.