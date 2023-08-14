Eleven-year-old dog found tied to gate in Louth gets another chance at life

Mokka, the eleven-year old dog, who has been given another chance at life after been left tied to a gate with two other dogs

An 11-year-old Rottweiler bitch that was discovered tied to a gate along with two other dogs has been given another chance at life thanks to Louth County Council’s Dog Pound.

The bitch and two small terriers were left outside a property in Dunleer on July 21 last and once the alarm was raised, Louth County dog wardens brought all three to the dog pound at Dromiskin.

On investigation, the Rottweiler was found to be microchipped and registered as ‘Mokka but when her owner was contacted, staff was told that they didn’t want the dog back.

Mokka was examined and found to generally be in good body condition, but she unfortunately had a golf ball-sized growth on her paw, which had started to rupture. The location of the tumour also meant that it could have caused damage to her paw. For this reason, and to reduce the risk of accidental injury and infection, she was kept in a separate kennel beside her two little companions.

Once it became clear that her owner didn’t want her, a decision was taken to remove the tumour.

Pound keeper Catherine Keating reached out to Dundalk Dog Rescue (DDR), who work closely with Louth County Council dog pound to rehome dogs.

DDR sought a foster placement for Mokka and kindly offered to take her into their care as soon as one was found – an important outlet for her long term care.

Louth County Veterinarian Garrett Shine carried out surgery to remove the tumour, and Mokka has made a full recovery. She was also given her initial vaccines at the pound, and her overgrown nails were trimmed to make walking more comfortable for her.

Post surgery she enjoyed a warm soft bed at the pound, and plenty of treats. With stitches removed, she has been healing well, and has bounced back to her best.

“She is an extremely sweet natured lady who loves a gentle stroll and to lie in the grass at the pound when the sun shines, and loves being brushed and generally fussed over,” explained Catherine Keating.

Mokka is still being cared for at the pound, but it is expected she will go in to long term foster care with Dundalk Dog Rescue, and will hopefully soon be in her new foster home getting all the love and attention she deserves.

Her two companions, two terriers brought to Louth County Pound on the same day, are already living their best lives, rehomed after just six days.