Louth

Elegant Victorian home that was once RIC barracks for sale in popular Co Louth village

Carraig France, Blackrock, Co Louth Expand
Margaret Roddy

It’s not often that a house that encapsulates the elegance of the Victorian era goes on sale in the popular Co Louth seaside village of Blackrock.

Carraig France, which is on the market with a guide price of €725,000, dates back to the 1880s, when it  was originally built as the Royal Irish Constabulary Barracks.

As such it had a chequered history and was burnt down in 1922, and rebuilt around 1930. According to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, it was “reconstructed to maintain its original character, it is an invaluable part of the architectural legacy of Blackrock and County Louth.

The landmark building, which stands on 0.25 acres on the outskirts of the village, has been turned into a comfortable family home, combining period details with 21st century comfort.

The current owners have used a neutral palette throughout to make the most of the light which comes through the sash windows  and to act as a backdrop to the original features.

The accommodation includes a drawing room and sitting room, both with wooden floors,  fine period fireplaces and coving, a spacious kitchen diner, with painted designer units which open out onto the patio, a utility room and  cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are three good sized bedrooms, with the master bedroom en suite, and a fourth bedroom currently being used as a dressing room, as well as the family bathroom.

The grounds include a secluded courtyard at the back of the property, with palm trees, ferns  decorative sandstone paving and if you look closely enough you will see the remains of the cells that formed part of the original Barracks!

There’s also an external storeroom which was renovated in recent years. Currently used for storage, it could be converted into a home office or games room.

Carraig France is on the market with estate agents Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll.

