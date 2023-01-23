Elation for Meath blacksmith An Gobha on overall Showcase win

Tom King says he is pincking himself at the overall win at the Showcase 2023 at the RDS.

Pictured is Tom King of An Gobha Iron Works and Experience Winner of Overall Best Product Award with his Iron St. Brigid’s Cross. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

With St Brigid’s Day just around the corner – and the new Bank Holliday that comes with it – it is apt the Meath blacksmith Tom King AKA An Gobha has scooped the Overall Best Product Award at the prestigious Showcase 2023 awards at the RDS with his Iron St. Brigid’s Cross.

Also known as An Gobha (the Blacksmith) Tom has created the St. Brigid’s Cross as a work of art based around the traditional cross, with depth and with colour, to mark Ireland’s new national holiday celebrating the country’s female Patron Saint, St. Brigid,

“Words fail me,” said Tom, his usual beaming smile wider than usual.

"I'm literally pinching myself contemplating the realisation of what just actually happened, where my feet have not yet touched the ground!”

An Gobha offers immersive and interactive experiences of traditional iron age metal forging, in the heart of the Boyne Valley, and he says he is absolutely thrilled beyond belief. “I’m feeling overwhelming joy, what an incredible experience,” he added.

"I am so proud and so thankful to so many people for the encouragement, the support and the opportunity.”

He says he decided to fashion the creation in Brigid's honour.

"It is a tribute to her, my tribute rewarded unconditionally on a very high stage at Showcase! All coinciding with a significant milestone in the history of the State where the great St Brigid has an upcoming National Holiday in her name,” says Tom, who trained as a blacksmith from scratch during the pandemic lockdowns.

“I see a parallel between that significant and highly relevant age old story and association of myth and legend of Bridget, and the Blacksmiths, workers of the elements, fire & water.”

Of course Tom attended the awards, which take place on the opening day of the trade fair at Dublin’s RDS. as his larger than life character An Gobha, the blacksmith, and along with welcoming visitors from all over the world, he also manufactures and sells handcrafted metal decorative objects based on ancient Celtic symbols and artefacts of the Boyne Valley, Ancient East. from his forge in Bohermeen, Co Meath.

