Eileen’s legacy is helping Slav (17) with his cancer treatment

She was selfless in life and now six months after her untimely passing at 35, cancer campaigner Eileen Rushe is still helping people.

Thanks to the generosity of the Termonfeckin woman donating a €500 voucher before her death from Cervical Cancer last September , Natalie Kelly and the Drogheda Dolls are well on their way to raising €10,000 for local boy Slav Vavro (17), who is in urgent need of treatment for his own rare form of cancer.

His mum Nadia says she eternally grateful to Eileen and her family for their kindness, and of course also to Natalie and the entire Drogheda Dolls community, who are buying more of the specialist treatment he is currently receiving.

"Slav has already had two rounds of cytokine-induced killer (CIK) cells which is only available in a private clinic and each treatment cost €56,200,” explains Nadia. “We are already seeing an improvement in his bloods but in order for it to work, it needs to be continuous”.

The Bettystown teen has been suffering with a very rare type of cancer, stage IV Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, for the past four years.

“We are grateful to Natalie for her kind support and everything what is she doing for people through Drogheda Dolls. She has an army of incredible women behind her who are very supportive and always help those in need,” she adds “ And of course we are very grateful to family of Eileen Rushe and Eileen. She is forever in our hearts and daffodils always remind me of her and her kindness”.

Natalie says she feels Eileen would have wanted to help a young person with cancer get the best chance in life.

"When she donated this last year, we knew we wanted to use it on something special, and when we saw what Nadia and Slav were going through, we knew that was it,” says Natalie, founder of community group Drogheda Dolls. “Four days after putting the voucher up for raffle, we had raised over €7,000 and we are sure to raise €10,000 for his treatment by the end of the week.”

You can enter the draw for the €500 One 4 All voucher by sending €2 to

Revolut - @droghedadolls reference “Saving Slav “

PayPal - nellyjanekelly@gmail.com reference “ saving Slav”

or you can donate directly to Nadia’s fundraising on https://www.gofundme.com/f/saving-slav.