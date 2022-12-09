Eight houses and caravan park on the shores of Carlingford Lough go on the market

The caravan park has planning permission for 57 units

The ten acre caravan park on the R173

Eight houses on the shores of Carlingford Lough have gone on the market

Eight houses outside Omeath are up for sale

The eight houses enjoy views across to the Mourne Mountains

Eight houses and a caravan park on the shores of Carlingford Lough in north Louth have gone on the market, presenting an exciting investment opportunity in this popular tourist area.

They are located approximately 1km from the village of Omeath and 3km from Carlingford, on either side of the R173 road.

The eight houses, standing on five acres, have stunning views across the lough to the Mourne Mountains.

The lot comprises of four detached residences and 4 terraced houses.

Estate agent Declan Brady who is handling the sale is quoting an asking price of €2.5million for the lot.

He is also handling the sale of the caravan park on the opposite side of the road.

This is on a ten acre site that has full planning permission for 57 units, offering enormous potential.

The Omeath to Carlingford Greenway runs close to both sites and development of the link bridge between Omeath and Warrenpoint is expected to bring significant tourism and economic growth to the area.

Price on application to Declan Brady of DNG Brady, Drogheda