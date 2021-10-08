Effort made to found fire station museum

DECEMBER 1983 – DROGHEDA fire brigade is probably one of the most modernly equipped in the country. It boasts 26 fighting men. three fire fighting appliances, an emergency tender, landrovcr. cutting equipment, breathing apparatus and chemical and acid resistent suits.

A far cry from the days of the horse drawn manual pumping appliance which was all the first volunteer brigade of the 1800’s had to tackle fires with. Today the Droghcda brigade wants to remember and celebrate its past by opening a museum in the station at Scarlet Street. The idea is to section off a portion of the ground floor and pack it with memorabilia for the visiting public to view. “We get many groups, of schoolchildren and scouts in here and it would be nice to be able to show the history of the brigade through these momentoes,” said assistant Drogheda fire chief. Liam Malone. Liam’s hope is that the museum will be ready for opening in the new year.

Already the assembling of the items has begun. One of the most treasured possessions is a helmet worn by the members of the first volunteer brigade set up in 1878. Another is a handcart used to carry hoses to the scene of a fire. There is also an array of old hose nozzles and among the most valuable of the documents is the’minute book of the first brigade.

The brigade are anxious to locate more exhibits for the museum.

“Old photos, pieces of fire fighting equipment, old extinguishers, correspondence regarding the brigade, anything at all,” said Liam Malone.

He believes there are some more of the original fire helmets around the area as well.

Mrs. Moira Corcoran and Harry Fairtlough of the Millmount Museum have promised to help in the setting up of the fire station project. Among the items they are giving towards it are a portion of an old wooden water main dug up in the town, also a fire mark dating back to the early 1800’s — these were markers erected on buildings to signify that a premises was insured against fire, for in those days the insurance companies had their own brigades which if called to a fire would only deal with it if there was a fire mark on the premises.

It was in 1878 that the first Drogheda Volunteer Fire Brigade was established, although for sometime previous to that the corporation and the parish kept two hand pumping appliances, one horse drawnand the other which had to be maually pushed.

The first book of minutes recalls how the inaugural meeting took place in the Whitworth Hall on May 14, 1878. The conveners of the meeting were John J. F. Greene, George Ticrnan and Thomas Robinson.

Robinson became secretary and was the driving force behind the brigade in the early year.

Atthough they had modest means and equipment by todays exacting standards, Drogheda’s first brigade were by all accounts a highly efficient and well organised force.

They published a booklet in 1887 on the service. It had chapters on fire drill and instructions on the use of the telescopic fire escape — this was an extension ladder resting on two large wheels which could be telescoped up to an upper floor of a building by the turning of a winch.

The booklet gives a complete list of the town’s fire hydrants, all 76 of them, which indicates the high degree of protection Drogneda had in those times.

The corporation took over the brigade fully in 1900.

In that year there is a very vivid report of a local fire sent by the brigade to the town clerk, J. B. Connolly, on May 22. It reads: “About 3 o’clock on Saturday morning last the residents of Laurence Street and vicinity were alarmed by piercing cries of ‘fire, fire’ proceeding from the confectionary and boarding establishment of the Misses McCann. “On looking out I saw a fierce tongue of flame shooting from the panel of the shop window. Overhead on the till of the third storey bedroom window a lady was sitting in her night gown, and above her leaning out of the windows of the top storey were three or four girls, all screaming for help. “At this time there was not a soul visible on the streets ...”

The fireman who penned that piece of descriptive writing would surely have been snapped up by Fleet Street. The story had a happy ending too. For according to the brigade report the three Misses McCann and the other people staying in the house were saved.

And in keeping with the best police traditions Head Constable Carroll recovered intact £82 in bank notes, which a Mr. Mulkeer left behind him in his flight from the burning building.