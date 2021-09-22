Education Training Board seeking two-storey fire escape for Centre of Excellence at Xerox Technology Park

Louth Meath Education and Training Board is seeking permission from Louth County Council for the construction of new two-storey enclosed external fire escape stairs to the south (40sqm) and construction of a 10m x 12m single-storey external workshop to the west and provision of new ground floor windows to the north elevation of the Advanced Manufacturing Technical Centre of Excellence, Building B, Xerox Technology Park, Inner Relief Road, Dundalk.

John McMahon has applied for retention permission of the piping of a section of a stream and all associated site works at Newtownbabe, Ardee Road, Dundalk.