East Meath community unites in grief as Slav (17) loses battle with cancer

Pals brought a wreath of Lego flowers for Slav, to reflect his love of the toy.

Slav Vavro, who sadly lost his battle with cancer at just 17.

Pupils from Gomanston College and scouts from Rush and East Meath formed a guard of honour fof Slav Vavro at his funeral mass in Laytown on Thursday.

“He fought hard, but it was too much for his body, tortured for so long.” Vlad Vavro, father of Slavomir (17).

There are few sights as heart-breaking as a church full of young people saying farewell to one of their own...

School pals and fellow scouts of Slavomir (Slav) Vavro, who died following a brave battle with cancer at just 17, gathered with his family in the Sacred Heart Church, Laytown, on Thursday for his final journey.

Laytown resident Slav is survived by his parents Nadia and Vlado, brother Vlad and sister Michaela, his relatives and many friends.

Friends from Gormanston Colllege, where Slav hoped to sit his Leaving Cert next year, and fellow scouts from Rush 38th and 18th Meath, formed a guard of honour outside the church, as his white coffin, adorned with his beloved Lego, entered the church.

Fr Denis McNeilis summed up the feelings of everyone in the church when he said our hearts are broken at Slav’s departure from us at such a young age; at a stage when we know he had so much more to give.

Slav’s mum Nadia had united many communities in her efforts to get the best treatment for her son, and his name and smiling face was known far and wide.

"So many people wanted the best for Slav, taking part in coffee mornings, cake sales and spa days, to raise the money needed for the best treatment possible. Slav’s death has affected so many people in the community,” said the priest.

"He made a deep impression on all those who he came in contact with during his short life. He’s remembered fondly by friends, school friends, teachers, scouts and scout leaders and by the people who became so involved in our community to raise enough resources so that he could have the best in treatment”.

Though tragically cut short, Slav’s life was full of life and love, and fun and enjoyment.

“In a few short years, Slav showed the love and character that some people never find in a lifetime. Before his illness, Slav had tremendous energy, loving the world of nature, and as a scout, loved the open air and camping,” said Fr McNeilis.

“He had a very inquisitive mind and was looking forward to completing his leaving cert, still focused on his dreams. There were so many treatments and therapies he underwent in the past four years, and Slav was extremely brave, and bore his diagnosis admirably, with love always on his cheeks”.

Some of the gifts brought to the altar to remember Slav’s hobbies and passions included a Lego model and a book, the significance of which was explained by his loving brother and sister Vlad and Micheala.

His heartbroken mother, still weak from her own serious illness this year, sat by her husband Vlado’s side, as she listened to her children offer memories of their beautiful brother.

"Lego was much more than just a toy to Slav; it was a shelter, something to hold on to. He could always turn to a Lego set to take his mind of things,” said Vlad.

“He had an incredible knowledge of its pieces and designs. He got to meet a Lego designer in Denmark earlier this year, and even he was impressed with his knowledge and Slav loved meeting someone who spoke his language!”

His sister reminded everyone what a warrior the young man was.

The book reminds us of his constant search for knowledge – he loved Star Wars, and devoured classics and comics. Even during his treatment, he always kept one by his side,” said Michaela.

"It was through books he was given the superpower of escaping his reality and travel into faraway lands where he could be with his heroes.

“In our lives however, in reality it was Slav who was our hero”.

Slav's family has asked people mourning the loss of their son to consider donating to some of these charities:

Aoibheann's Pink Tie https://aoibheannspinktie.ie/donate/

The Gavin Glynn Foundation https://tggf.ie/donate/

Oscar's Kids https://oscarskids.com/donate/

Chris Lucas Trust https://www.justgiving.com/chrislucas/donate

or Irish Cancer Society.