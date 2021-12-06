East is best: McGinty calls for support for local businesses

Labour Cllr Elaine McGinty is calling on shoppers in East Meath to remember to shop local this Christmas to help support local retailers and businesses.

“I wish to take this opportunity to wish all in Laytown and Bettsytown MD a happy and safe Christmas. It is hard to grasp that we are in our second year with COVID but it is important to celebrate and reflect on what we have achieved this year,” said Cllr McGinty.

“The success of the Meath Minor and Ladies Snr Football GAA teams has been an inspiration and given such an uplift to many this year. The opening of the New Tara Road in Bettystown has brought much needed infrasture to the area and made a real difference to peoples lives. The success of our Tidy Towns and volunteer groups across the district who represent the heartbeat of our communities, they have shown true leadership and a can-do attitude to make this part of Meath a lovely place to live. “

She said the last 20 months or more have been very difficult and uncertain for all our wonderful local retailers and businesses. However, they have all managed to adapt quickly whether it be by going online or moving to Click and Collect at short notice and have continued to provide essential products and services.

“This Christmas, we can all show our thanks, and help support retailers and businesses, by remembering to shop local where possible.

“This will help maintain jobs and ensure that our much-loved local businesses not only survive, but in time, thrive. This will help sustain our towns, city and villages as the centres of our local communities.”

“Throughout the pandemic, as we spent more time in our own locality, we have grown to realise the importance of our local retailers and businesses more than ever before. I know in my own area the vital role played by retailers in East Meath during the bleakest days of lockdown and I am asking the people in my community to buy at least one gift locally this Christmas.

“Supporting our local shops this Christmas will do more than help the local economy, it will strengthen the fabric of our communities in the years to come.