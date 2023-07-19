East Coast Catering plan upgrade of newly acquired Dundalk’s Crowe Plaza Hotel

East Coast Catering Ireland Ltd plan to upgrade Dundalk’s Crowne Plaza Hotel and operate it as a sister hotel to the nearby Fairways Hotel which they purchased in 2015, The Argus can reveal.

“It’s business as usual,” said local engineer Denis Williams, a director of East Coast Catering, which was founded by the Dundalk-born Canadian-based businessman Patrick O’Callaghan.

“We will be meeting with hotel staff next Wednesday,” he said, adding that they had already met with hotel management to confirm that all those currently employed will be kept on.

"It’s a good news story for Dundalk,” he said, outlining the company’s plans for capital investment in the landmark hotel on the southern entry to the town.

Having re-opened the Fairways Hotel in November 2019 after a €12million investment, Mr Williams said that the company plans to run the two properties as sister hotels.

"There are huge conference facilities at the Fairways but not enough bedrooms so this will give us the opportunity to bring larger hotels to Dundalk and the north east.”

The Crowne Plaza Dundalk comprises129 guest bedrooms and suites along with nine meeting rooms, conference facilities, a gym, a rooftop restaurant on its13th floor, a bar/restaurant and coffee bar at ground-floor level, and a 60-space surface car park.

The proposed upgrade will take place over a number of years, he said, as the hotel will stay open for business,

The hotel, which was part of the Tifco Hotel Group, had been on the market for a number of years, and it was reported in the Irish Times that the deal is worth around €11 million.

It’s expected that the rebranding of the hotel as The Gateway Hotel will take place next month when the property officially changes hands.

Mr Williams also confirmed that Ireland’s tallest mural depicting the warrior god Lugh which was painted by Australian artist SMUG One during the 2021 SEEK Contemporary Urban Arts Festival will remain in place and that they are looking forward to further involvement with the festival.

While East Coast Catering began its enterprises in Ireland in 2001 by operating facilities for asylum seekers, including Carroll Village in Dundalk, it has expanded its interests into the hotel and property sector in recent years

Following the purchase of the former Fairways Hotel for around €2.5million in 2015, the company redeveloped the site into a neighbourhood scheme which now comprises a Supervalu supermarket, Costa coffee shop, GP practice and pharmacy along with 48 houses and the new 113-bedroom four-star Fairways Hotel.