East Border Region historic trip to House of Lords after Louth visit

Drogheda’s Mayor Cllr Michelle Hall is to make history presenting the East Border Region Charter to the House of Lords in London.

For the first time ever, East Border Region, the cross-border organisation who are made up of locally elected representatives of the North East, will travel to London to present at the House of Lords in Westminster.

Mayor of Drogheda, Cllr Michelle Hall who is also presently the Chairperson of EBR, will present their new Charter on behalf of the Executive Board to members of the House of Lords, next Monday afternoon, November 7th.

Over the three days of the capacity building trip, which has been funded by the Peace and Reconciliation Fund, Cllr Hall and her fellow councillors and officials will meet a variety of MEPs and Peers in Westminster. They will also attend receptions hosted by the Irish Ambassador to the UK, Martin Frazer and the London Irish Centre.

“This will be a truly unique experience for our organisation. East Border Region has been in existence since 1976, during the height of The Troubles but we haven’t had the opportunity to travel East-West before,” explains Cllr Hall. “Building this relationship was a key recommendation in the Good Friday Agreement and we are grateful to the Irish Government for funding the three-day event and Cllr Sean Kelly for his help in organising the agenda”.

The board is made up of Councillors from all the major political parties North and South who endeavour to collaborate together to promote peace and prosperity in our region.

" We aim to raise the profile of EBR with the UK Government as we have done so in Brussels and Dublin. Keeping peace on the island of Ireland is crucial for stability especially in the North East,” she adds. “EBR’s Charter is a renewed commitment post-Brexit, from the six Local Authorities to continue supporting and co-operating on a cross-border basis”.

The Mayor hosted their most recent board meeting in the Governor’s House in Millmount last Friday. This was the first time many of the members including the Republic of Ireland councillors had visited Drogheda. They were blown away by the views of Drogheda from Millmount Tower and the Battle of Waterloo model display was a big hit.

Cllr Hall will be travelling with her fellow Louth Cllrs Andrea McKevitt, Pearse McGeough, Sean Kelly and Cathaoirleach of Louth, Conor Keelan. EBR Chief Executive Pamela Arthurs and her staff, Meath, Monaghan and the three Northern Irish councils Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon; Newry, Mourne and Down; and Ards & North Down board members and their officials will also be attending.