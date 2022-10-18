Early Christmas present for Dundalk as Frostival set to return after two-year break

After a two year break due to the pandemic, Dundalk’s popular winter festival Frostival is back and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever!

"We are thrilled to bring Frostival back to Dundalk this year and have a fantastic line-up of events planned,” Martin McElligott, Dundalk Town Centre Manager said. “This free community event celebrates the start of the festive season and very much sets the tone for the holiday season and increasing trade for our local businesses.”

The Frostival Winter Festival and Carnival of Light Parade, which gets underway in November, is hosted by Dundalk BIDS, in partnership with Dundalk Credit Union, and supported by Louth County Council.

Frostival gets underway on the evening of Friday November 18 with the Carnival of Light Parade, which will enchant on-lookers as tis weaves its way from Church Street to Park Street.

The procession will be a winter fairy tale come to life with the Nutcracker prince spinning fire, a flying fairground horse, troupe of Dancing Christmas Stars, the Sugar plum fairy, giant snowflakes, huge golden baubles light up the street, Rudolph prances and dances, a Snowman cycles in a sparkling snowstorm and Santa is high above the crowd on his magic bicycle!

Last year, the festival organisers blew everyone away with the unveiling of the spectacular new Frostival Christmas Tree, which became a beacon of hope during a difficult time. This year they have even more delightful surprises up their sleeves!

This year will see the launch of a show-stopping outdoor festive light spectacle from a Secret Santa location at Market Square. These awe-inspiring illuminations will take place daily over the festive season and are sure to get everyone into the spirit of Christmas, becoming one of the magical memories your family will cherish for years to come.

Other events taking place over the weekend include the Christmas Artisan Fair with lots of opportunities to discover delicious food and bespoke gifts.

The ever-popular Little Elves Fun Zone will also be back Market Square, with lots of free fun for the little ones!

There will also be live music on festival stage getting everyone into the festive spirit in time for switching on the Town Centre Christmas tree and lights.

Billy Doyle, CEO, of sponsors Dundalk Credit Union said that they are delighted to be supporting an event that brings such festive joy to families while supporting our local businesses to thrive across Christmas and the New Year.

“We’re also grateful to be part of such an environmentally conscious festival. With sugar cane Christmas lighting using low power LEDs, an upcycling commitment from the Parades’ team and compostable festive coffee cups, the sustainable aspects of this event complement Dundalk Credit Union’s green energy journey and objectives for our community.

There will also be pop-up advice centres around town with ideas and help on how to reduce people can reduce their energy bills by improving the efficiency of their home.”