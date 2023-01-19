Ear to the Ground presenter Darragh McCullough visits Commins butchers in Ardee to learn about the abattoir they have reopened

This week’s edition of Ear to the Ground visits Ardee as presenter Darragh McCollough visits butcher Michael Commins to talk to him about reopening the abattoir attached to she shop.

Michael, a second generation butcher tells how he bucked the trend which sees small businesses like cafes, pubs and butchers struggling to cope with soaring costs.

Last autumn Michael reopened the abattoir which had closed in 2008 after operating for forty years in an effort to make his business more sustainable.

He made the decision during lockdown when more people were cooking at home.

He tells Darragh that he was looking over at the idle abattoir one morning when his youngest son Jonathon said ‘Dad would you not go for it’ and that was the push he needed.

As the only rural abattoir in Co Louth it allows him to offer a ‘from fork to table’ guarantee to customers, with many local farmers supplying him with animals to slaughter.

The Commins family have had a butchers in Ardee for over 50 years and have won national awards for their sausages, white and black puddings and steak burgers.

Posting on their Facebook page, the family-run business says “It was great to meet and work with the crew so we can’t wait to see the finished product.”

‘Ear to the Ground’ goes out on Thursday, 7pm on RTÉ One and is repeated on at Sunday 1.10pm.