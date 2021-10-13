E-scooters are ‘the bane of a lot of people’s lives’ says Louth Garda chief

Calls for a garda operation to tackle the risk posed by escooters on streets and footpaths acoss Dundalk emerged this week.

Concerns were raised at the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee, with calls for a targeted operation focusing on the use of e-scooters in town.

The growing threat posed by e-scooters was also raised in the Dail last week by Dundalk TD Peter Fitzpatrick, who said “their ever-increasing popularity is also creating some serious issues for many people."

“One of the biggest single complaints my constituency office receives is from people who are taking issue with electric scooters. Electric scooters have the ability to travel at between 20 km/h and 40 km/h. Unfortunately, many users are travelling at these speeds not only on roads but also on footpaths. It is this travel on footpaths that causes most concern. I have heard many stories from constituents of near misses they have had with these electric scooters. I know from experience how dangerous they can be. I have had a number of near misses myself.”

He added: “Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people walking has increased. People should feel safe walking on footpaths but they do not. There are those who are riding electric scooters at high speed on footpaths and who are intimidating others.”

“It only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt or even killed as a result of the of the improper use of electric scooters,” said Deputy Fitzpatrick

Speaking at the Dundalk JPC, Cllr, Maeve Yore said "I really want to crack down on the sue of e-scooters and bicycles on footpaths, I know there was a successful operation in Drogheda, and I’d like to see this rolled out in Dundalk as well.”

Chief Supt Christy said e-scooters are “the bane of a lot of people’s lives” at the moment, adding :”They might be a mode of transport for some people, but for others they can be very frightening.”

He said they would be “very active in Dundalk” in relation to this over the coming week.