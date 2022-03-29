Dutch artist Nina eyes-up blank Drawda walls for art project

A curated multidisciplinary public arts programme has kicked off in Drogheda with the arrival of our first international artist!

This week marks the arrival of Nina Valkhoff, a painter/muralist from Rotterdam, The

Netherlands! Having painted large-scale murals all over the world, in countries like Sweden,

Argentina, Mexico, Belgium, Portugal, Ireland, France, Italy, and the Netherlands her style is realistic with a touch of magic, often emphasizing extinct animals! Her compositions are botanical, vivid, and they often put a smile on people's faces as they pass by. Nina will take inspiration from the story of Étaín, the heroine of Tochmarc Étaíne, one of the oldest and richest stories of our Mythological Cycle. DRAWDA began in September 2021 with the creation of the Salmon of Knowledge, painted on the Fitzwilliam Court building by local artist Ciarán Dunlevy. With five more murals still to come, the project will culminate in an Urban Art Trail complete with audio, throughout Drogheda that will focus on key figures and moments from our mythological past launching with a mini family day out festival on April 23!

Produced by Droichead Arts Centre and Love Drogheda B.I.D.S (Business Improvement District Scheme), in partnership with Louth County Council Arts Office and curators Dee Walsh and Brian Hegarty.