Duration of planning for solar farm refused by Council

Louth County Council has refused to grant an extension of duration of planning permission for a solar farm in Dunleer.

Peter Dunne had applied for an extension of 17/332 which was permission for a Solar PV Energy Development of maximum export capacity 4MW to include photovoltaic panels on ground mounted frames/support structures; one ESB Networks substation building with a height not exceeding 4m; underground cabling and ducting; 3 inverter/transformer/storage stations with a height of 2.7m; perimeter (stock proof) security fencing; security cameras; site access; and temporary construction compound, at Drumcar Road, Dunleer.

Also refused by the local authority was an extension of duration of permission (16/937) sought by Destrina Ltd for construction of 39 residential units comprising: a) 12 four-bedroom semi-detached units, 14 three-bedroom semi-detached units, 9 two-bedroom terraced units, 1 duplex unit comprising 2 two-bedroom apartments, and 2 three-bedroom duplex units.

b) Completion of site development works previously granted planning permission under planning reference 06/448, at Oriel Heights, Drogheda Road, Collon.