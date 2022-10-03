Dunleer mourns for a beloved son following tragic road accident

Joe Torris pictured outside his Dunleer shop where two cars crashed into the shop front on last Tuesday.

WHEN Dunleer loses one of its own, when hearts break and tears flow, the profund and innate sense of community that exists there, envelopes all, makes the world so small that every one of those tears will be wiped clean, before they touch the earth itself.

So, at the moment Joe Torris leaves on his final journey, Dunleer will be there, tall, noble, resourceful and hundreds and hundreds will carry him, and the pain of his loss will be a burden for all to take, for someone who epitimised Dunleer’s spirit.

When times were very tough not so long ago, Joe Torris (57) was one of those in the background, talking, explaining, helping. Like a steady hand on a sometimes turbulent ship of life, his presence alone warmed hearts and helped sooth troubled minds. His efforts for a town shattered by grief will never be forgotten and for that, he will be forever loved.

The Torris name stands proud in the thriving little town. Like the generations before him, he was proud of it and for years he operated Pat’s Gift Shop on the main street, a children’s wonderland of sweets and toys.

In recent years he ventured into a new role, a driving instructor and his manner was perfectly suited to it.

Joe enjoyed life, concerts with Anne a highlight and with a strong family around him, life was good.

But last Sunday, around lunchtime, life changed. In the blink of an eye, a smile that would light up a room, was gone forever. He passed away following an accident outside the Valley Inn at Mullary in which his motorcycle collided with a car.

Emergency services attended the scene but the light that had burned so brightly, was gone.

Social media was flooded with words, glowing words of comfort on one hand, but devastatingly poignant on another.

They echoed out, “Such devastating news Dunleer and all the surrounding areas will just be numb. What a legend a kind hearted lovely lovely man. His kindness touched many lives always a smile and had plenty of great banter with him in the wonderful shop. Another angel gone way too soon God give strength to Joe’s wife family and friends May his gentle soul rest in peace.

“Dunleer had lost a legend a true gentleman always happy had the biggest heart I know, My heart just broken, heaven has just gained a very bright shining star. We will never forget you Joe. R.I.P

“Joe had a big personality, a big heart and was a big member of our village in Dunleer. A Big Loss. Condolences to Ann and his family.”

And they kept coming like an avalanche of grief, tinged with admiration and thanks.

“An incredibly able man with only the interests of Dunleer in his plans for Dunleer, there are few people in this world were no one has a bad word said about them, this was one person, give you time of day whether he liked you or not a positive energy to be in his presence rip Joe. I didn’t know you well but you were always civil to me and I watched your interests in Dunleer over the years and knew it was in good hands God bless you and your family

“Heartbreaking news. Joe was a true gentleman and his smile would light up Dunleer......One of life’s true gentlemen AND a person who made me proud to be from Dunleer. Don’t think there’s anyone who would have a bad word to say about him.....An absolute gent and a rock to a lot of people in Dunleer over the ..........A truly, truly dark day for Dunleer. A more hard working community driven person you couldn’t meet. As such a larger than life person it is very difficult to believe that he is gone and Dunleer is all the poorer.”

Joe is survived by his beloved Anne (née Heavey) and children, Damien, Niall, Alan and Aoife. Predeceased by his father Jim. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter, mother Nan, brothers Seamus, John and Ray, sisters Betty, Annemarie, Patricia and Carmel, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Alan’s partner Ciara, Damien’s partner Niamh, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Joe Torris, a man of many parts, of vision, understanding and warmth, the town he loved so well has lost a leader.....

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of the fatal incident outside the Valley Inn on last Sunday around 1.15pm or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them. Gardaí can be contacted at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.