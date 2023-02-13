'From the Top' performers at the St. Patrick's Day Parade held in Dundalk in 2018. Picture: Ken Finegan

Dundalk’s St Patrick’s Day parade is back for the first time in a number of years.

The voluntary committee organising this year’s parade have announced that the parade and live music and family entertainment will go ahead after they received confirmation that Louth County Council is sponsoring the event.

The theme of this year’s parade is ‘Urban Green’ and will feature many local community and business organisations showcasing the very best that Dundalk has to offer.

There will also be live music, and a family fun zone, after the parade, so that families can spend more time in the town after the main event.

The committee, which is chaired by Cllr. Conor Keelan, had been seeking sponsorship in order to stage the event and the council stepped in with funding last week, making the parade possible.

Cllr. Keelan, who is on the Dundalk St Patrick’s Day Committee with Cllr. Maeve Yore, Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú, Shane McBride, Dagan Fleming, Anne Campbell and Maria O’Toole, said he was delighted with the council’s response for funding.

“Without the assistance of Louth County Council, the parade would not be possible this year,” he said. “We are delighted they have come on board and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the town for a great, traditional parade after three years of having no event’.

Cllr. Keelan said it is vital that people who are involved in community and sporting groups, as well as businesses, ‘come together to join in the parade’.

“I hope everyone gets behind us to put Dundalk back on the St Patrick’s Day map again. It has been difficult getting back after Covid 19 and I would like to see as many groups as possible take part in the parade, under the theme of ‘Urban Green’.

“The environment has been to the forefront of minds, and this is an opportunity to celebrate and put sustainability and environmental awareness at the forefront of people’s minds.

“There is a lot of work to do, but we hope with the support of the town, that we will be able to stage a wonderful parade this year’.

A parade hasn’t been held in Dundalk for a number of years. Plans were in place for a parade in 2020 but it had to be called off when the country went into lockdown just days before St Patrick’s Day.

The following year, with pandemic restrictions still in place, the committee commissioned a video ‘This is Dundalk’ featuring local actor Alvarro Luchesi and music by Zoe Conway and John McIntyre that received a hugely positive response, especially among emigrants living overseas.

Anyone wishing to take part in this year’s parade, or who would like to help out in any way, should email: stpatsdundalk@gmail.com as soon as possible.