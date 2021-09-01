Dundalk's skater girls and boys need a purpose built skate-park

Dundalk people didn’t need the Olympic Games to tell them that skateboarding has become hugely popular with young people.

Drive through the town centre any day and you will catch skaters performing spectacular moves at the Market Square.

The sport has become extremely popular since the first lockdown in March 2020 and a group of parents and skaters are campaigning for a dedicated skateboard park for the town.

One of them is Blackrock mum Eibhlin Ryan, whose three children all skate.

"I became involved in skate-boarding as my kids skate, and I skate myself,” she says.

She herself started skate-boarding in her 30s, proving that it’s never too late to learn, and she has travelled to skate parks in Dublin and Belfast.

"My youngest daughter Zoe began skating when she was six or seven and she’s fifteen now. My other daughter Fara is 19 and the only female BMX rider in Dundalk, while my 24-year-old son Leon is also a skater.”

They are among the many young people who have developed a passion for the sport and who must travel out of town if they want to use a dedicated skate-park.

“Skate-boarding and BMX-riding continue to grow in popularity in Dundalk to the extent that it appears every second child has a skateboard or a BMX bike, and lots of adults are getting on board too (pardon the pun),” says Eibhlin.

She says that the skaters and bike-riders range in age from three years old to late forties.

"The lockdown brought a lot of young people into the square to skate and ride as they were very much confined in their movements. As the lockdown eases, we are finding that some of the more dedicated skaters, to access proper facilities, are travelling far to skate parks in Dublin, Belfast and beyond.”

The group have been campaigning now for almost a year to have a skate-park built in Dundalk.

" It would be an amazing amenity, would attract visitors, and with skate-boarding and BMX-riding now Olympic sports, it would be something Dundalk could be proud of,” she says.

The group have launched an online petition which attracted a lot of support and is still live for anyone who wishes to sign it.

“We have had a number of meetings with stake-holders, including local councillors who have in the main been very supportive,’ she says,

"Council officials have committed to meeting us in September to discuss progressing the project and we expect looking at potential sites will be part of that process.

Eibhlin says that the most common question they get asked is about the skate-park in Marian Park

" Although we appreciate the skate facility in Marian Park, it is officially a 'skate-spot' rather than a skate park. It is not purpose built and would not meet the demand for a skate-park that exists and is growing in the area. It was a progressive project in it's day, but now Dundalk deserves an upgrade to a purpose built skate-park.

She explains that while some skaters like street skating, others concentrate on practising their skills in a ‘bowl’ as seen in the Olympics and that is where a skate-park comes in.

The benefits of having a dedicated skate-park aren’t just confined to sport.

“There are about 30 urban parks in Dublin, all with skate-parks ​​​​​. This has helped to reduce anti-social behaviour in the areas where they are situated as it gives the kids something to do and takes them off the streets.”

"So many young people are not into team sports, and the social and communal benefits of a skate-park in a local area are well researched and documented, both to the young people as individuals, and the community as a whole."

It’s expected that the skate-park would cost approximately €350,000. Eibhlin says that, “although that may seem like a lot of money, it is in fact a small capital requirement compared to other sporting amenities.

“It will require little to no maintenance, and the economic and social benefits will make it a price worth paying.”

The sport is also proving very popular with girls, with the film ‘Skater Girl’ proving hugely inspiring for those taking up the sport. Six-year-old Australian skater Paige Tobin has become a social media star due to her fearless attitude on the board.

Eibhlin’s daughter Zoe spends hours practising on a ramp in the family’s back garden and has recently returned home from a Girl Skate training camp in the UK.

"For me skating is an escape,” she says. “If I’m stressed about something or have nothing to do, I can go out and skate. I love learning a new trick and landing it is the best feeling ever!”