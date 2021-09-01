Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dundalk's skater girls and boys need a purpose built skate-park

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally Expand
Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Expand
Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally Expand
Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally Expand
Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally Expand
Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Expand
Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally Expand
Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally Expand

Close

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town.

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town.

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town.

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town.

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally

/

Local skateboarders want a purpose-built park in town. Photo: Conor Sally

Louth

Margaret Roddy

Dundalk people didn’t need the Olympic Games to tell them that skateboarding has become hugely popular with young people.

Drive through the town centre any day and you will catch skaters performing spectacular moves at the Market Square.

The sport has become extremely popular since the first lockdown in March 2020 and a group of parents and skaters are campaigning for a dedicated skateboard park for the town.

Most Watched

Privacy