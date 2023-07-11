Dundalk’s SEEK Urban Arts Festival delivers again with spectacular new murals

The SEEK Contemporary Arts Festival has done it once again with a series of jaw-droppingly brilliant murals that bring the wow factor onto the streets of Dundalk.

With three of this year’s murals complete and work underway on the fourth, these works by some of the world’s leading street artists has been the talk of the town.

The new murals of Rohesia de Roden on the Imperial Hotel by Studio Giftig, Setanta, the Boy Warrior’ by Mister Copy in Church Street and President Biden mural by Aero at Bachelors’ Walk are an impressive addition to the stunning murals painted in previous years.

"It’s been an absolutely brilliant year for SEEK and Dundalk in general,” said BIDS Manager Martin McElligott, the driving force behind the festival.

"We wanted to create a big impact with this year’s murals and I think we have done just that.”

He said that the news of the mural marking US President Joe Biden’s visit to Dundalk as the son of an emigrant shoemaker has reached the White House and he has been told that the Biden family are very happy with it.

"It’s a great piece and it’s not just about President Biden but about emigration. It’s not a political piece but about emigration and the aspiration to get a better life. The Irish are one of the biggest emigrant communities in the world. We built American and a lot of the families of those emigrants return to find their roots. Joe Biden was one of them and his visit to Dundalk is a milestone in our history and one we had to document.”

Niels van Swaemen and Kaspar van Leek's mural at The Imperial Hotel for the Dundalk SEEK Urban Arts Festival. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Work has got underway on the last of this year’s murals, with Cormac Dillon of Mack Signs creating a large mural depicting the blueprint of a train built in Dundalk at Colaiste Chu Chulainn.

"That is an important part of our railway history and will be a real tribute to our railway heritage,” said Martin, adding that it is is important to celebrate the town’s industrial past.

This year’s festival also incorporated the sign-writing projects of recent years, Mack Signs working on a ‘ghost sign’ commemorating Williamson’s Timber Merchants on Francis Street, and restoring the iconic sign of the old Dundalk Democrat building on Francis Street.

Artist Louise Gardiner of Lovely Letters By Louise is signed up to create a new lettering-based piece on the shutters of the Creative Spark Downtown Hub in Clanbrassil Street which Martin says will show the decorative potential for shutters.

“It’s been very exciting, the scale of the murals is really inspiring,” said Sarah Daly, Creative Spark, one of the partners in bringing the festival to fruition.

"The murals put Dundalk up alongside places like Amsterdam, Paris and Argentiana where you can see the best of street art.”

“People love the fact that all the murals relate to the town and every year people can learn more about its history.”

She praised the local business community for their support of the festival and also sponsors such as Creative Ireland and Colour Trend.