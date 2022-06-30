Dundalk’s latest celebrity chick caught on camera at Crescent

A herring gull chick has become Dundalk’s latest celebrity after appearing in the front garden of a house at The Crescent.

The fluffy chick is being cared for by an attentive adult bird who is quick to attack anyone that approaches.

Fiona Squib of Louth Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, says the chick most likely fell from a nest or was dropped by one of its parents.

“It’s doing well and has got bigger since it was first seen over a week ago.”

Fiona has been popping down every day to check on its progress, leaving food.

“The adult is feeding it and it can now eat by itself.”

She warned people, especially those walking dogs, to be careful when approaching he area, as the adult has been ‘dive bombing’ to scare people away.

Gull chicks are able to fly 35 to 40 days after hatching and fledge at five or six weeks of age.