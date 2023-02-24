Dundalk’s famous Sing Li curry sauce goes nationwide

Dundalk folk living in other parts of the country will be able to enjoy one of the great tastes of home as Sing Li Foods are among five Irish producers whose products have been selected for Supervalu’s hugely successful Taste of Local initiative.

For 36 years, Sing Li curries were synonymous with nights out in Dundalk with their legendary van a firm favourite with revellers heading home.

The van also provided sustinance for football fans at Oriel Park from 2013, where, apart from a break due to the COVID-19 restrictions, their famous curry chip brought solace to fans, no matter what the result.

Owners Owen Fee and Gerry King told DundalkFC.com at the time after 36 years of late nights and rising costs, they had decided to call it quits on the van.

"We’ve been making our curry sauce and paste since 1984 and even though the van is gone, we are still 100% focussed on keeping that going,” Owen said.

Such is the popularity of their curry sauce, that they had been supplying to local shops for several years, so that Dundalk folk could make their own Sing Li curry at home. Indeed, the distinctive pots of sauce made their way around the world as homesick Dundalk people yearned for a taste of home. They have also collaborated with local cafes and restaurant owners so that they can create their own Sing Li inspired offerings.

Now, Sing Li Foods are one of five producers from SuperValu’s Food Academy Programme, the business support programme for innovative food and drinks producers, to be stocked as “Guest Stars” in Taste of Local fixtures in SuperValu stores nationwide for three weeks, from March 2.