Dundalk’s David Keenan to sing on this week’s Late Late Show

Dundalk singer/songwriter David Keenan is one of Ryan Tubridy’s guests on this Friday’s Late Late Show.

David is set to perform ‘El Paso’, the song he wrote as a fourteen year that became an internet hit after local taxi driver Maxi uploaded a video of the young singer performing it in his car.

Having avoided performing the song live for many years, David has now released it as a single.

“I never recorded El Paso properly after that, rarely played it live because I was slightly scarred by the going viral thing in the sense that I didn't want to be remembered as the kid in the taxi, so I didn't record it or release it until now," he said.

"I've come full circle now, I'm deeply proud of that younger version of me and the kid who wrote the song, I'm constantly getting clips sent to me by people all over the world singing El Paso in clubs and bars, it's become a universal hometown song and I'm ready to sing it and embody it myself again now with gusto".

He is the latest in a line of Dundalk musicians to have performed on The Late Late this year, following the footsteps of The Mary Wallopers and Toisin,